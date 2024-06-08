Do you fancy getting yourself a new pair of AirPods? Well, you’re in luck! Currently, Best Buy has got the best prices for all models of Apple AirPods, and you could save up to $100. Whether you want to save money or get the best features, there is always an AirPod to suit your needs. But you have to hurry because these offers are only valid until June 9th!

The Budget-Friendly AirPods 2

We can begin with the AirPods 2, the little heroes with big power that will not cost you much money. The product was initially sold for $129, but you can now get them for $89 at Best Buy. You save $40! These cute true wireless in-ear headphones are ideal to try if you’re not ready to commit to Apple AirPods prices or debt. Think of them as the trusty old Bicycle of AirPods – they get the job done and are enjoyable to use!

The Noise-Cancelling AirPods Pro 2

Second on the list, we have the AirPods Pro 2, known to have the best noise cancellation feature. If you are a fan of closing your ears to the rest of the world and immerse yourself in music, these are for you. Originally starting at $249, you can now get them for $189 at Best Buy. Wow, that’s actually pretty close to their record-low prices! Oh yeah, if you purchase them at Best Buy, you get 3 months Apple music for free. It is as good as receiving a complimentary desert with your meal and we are talking about education here.

The Luxurious AirPods Max

For those who would like to opt for the best models of AirPods, you need to discover the AirPods Max. These are over-ear headphones that suit the audiophiles in that they are able to produce the best sound quality. Although they generally cost $549, I noticed that Best Buy had them for $449. That’s $100 off! It is not the record cheap price but it is, nonetheless, a great offer. Consider these as the limousines of the headphones – elegant, sexy and very comfortable to wear.

6 Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Miss Out

Apple normally has quality products, but they are also more expensive. This is the reason why such deals are such a big deal (pun intended). It is like a gold nugget hidden right in your back yard – something that you never expected but certainly a very exciting discovery though! Moreover, since the sale is expected to run only up to June 9th, there is limited time to avail the wonderful deals provided.

But wait, there’s more! The latest Apple offer available at Best Buy is not exclusively about AirPods. There are also discounts on almost all Apple products, including Macs, iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods, Apple Pencils, etc. If you are in technology then it is indeed a gold mine and you will be an idiot if you let it pass.

Final Thoughts

If you have ever wanted to own a set of AirPods, there is no better time that now to make that dream comes true. From the affordable no-frills set to noise-canceling headphones that start at $200 or the luxurious full-size cups, Best Buy offers everything. As a reminder, these promotions will run only till June 9th, so hurry up!

Check out the Best Buy store and purchase your AirPods while the promotions are on. It will be music to any man’s ears, and his wallet too! Happy shopping!

Summary