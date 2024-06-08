If you’ve always wanted a brand new MacBook you can get one today. The MacBook Air M3 is the most affordable it has ever been on the market right now. Now let us talk about what is so awesome about this deal and maybe, the MacBook Air M3 will become one of your favorite devices.

In March, Apple came up with new macbook air version. Powered by the M3 chip, this sleek machine is cheaper than the more premium MacBook Pro M3 chip. Except for the creative professionals who require high-performance computing, the MacBook Air is often the preferable device. The MacBook Pro is like a suit-wearing superhero: powerful, sleek, and alluring, but for most people, we just need a plain superhero who can get the job done.

What’s the Deal?

Currently, you can purchase the MacBook Air M3 at $899 on Amazon. By now, you know it is $200 cheaper than what it usually goes for at $1,099. This is for the model with screen size of 13 inches, RAM of 8GB, and standard storage of 256 GB. Yeah, it may not look impressive to those of us who have been using Windows laptops with more powerful chips, but let me tell you, the M3 chip coupled with MacOS is a match made in heaven. He smooths out all the details and makes the game play buttery so you don’t even notice the lack of these extras.

This is the reason why This MacBook Air is so Awesome

The M3 Chip: They packed a lot of functionality into this tiny chip. It is like having a monster motor in an ordinary family car. It just works faster and gets everything done quickly whether you are browsing the internet, streaming videos, or doing school projects.

Portable and Light: The MacBook Air is quite popular for its ultra-slim and lightweight design. It is portable and can be easily placed in a backpack or even a large purse. You don’t even know it’s there until you have to use it.

Great Battery Life: This MacBook Air powered by the M3 chip can go all day without needing a recharge. It is much like the Energizer bunny of laptops – the laptop just goes and goes and goes.

A Few Things to Look At

The only drawback is that the $899 package is available only in the Starlight color. And if you are planning to get another color, then you will have to pay $999. Nevertheless, $100 saved because you selected a different color does seem like a worthy exchange, does it not?

If you are concerned about the 256GB storage as being inadequate, then there is really no need to bother. Well, you can always use a portable SSD or go with an online storage solution. Well, it’s like having an expandable wardrobe – you have a lot of room for all your belongings without having the expense of increasing the size of your living space.

Should You Upgrade?

You already own a MacBook and you are thinking if it is time to upgrade?

From Older MacBook Airs: If your current MacBook Air is a few years old, this new M3 model will feel like a significant step up. Increased speed, longer battery life and improved efficiency are always an advantage and make it worthwhile.

From Recent Models: If you have a MacBook Air from the last year or two, you might not feel as big a difference unless you’re using an M3 chip that offers more efficiency and power.

Conclusion

If you have always been wanting for a Macbook but didn’t find the right time that also syncs with your pocket, then this is it. Get yourself a summer treat now, and thank me later.