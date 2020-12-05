Gitanjali Rao has been named as Time ‘Kid of the Year’

Gitanjali Rao, an Indian-American kid, has been named as the Time ‘Kid of the year’. She was selected from a list of 5000 nominees for her amazing work in the field of technology. Gitanjali has made the use of technology to help in tackling cyberbullying and opioid addiction. The major thing that everyone appreciated was tackling the huge issues of contaminated water that many societies face till now.

Gitanjali Rao on her interview

Angelina Jolie interviewed Gitanjali for the Time Special. In the interview, she said a line that made a lot of sense. It is the process that she follows, “Observe, brainstorm, research, build and communicate.” She also explained how she is making use of technology to help solve water contamination issues and help prevent opioid addiction and cyberbullying. Gitanjali also told about her goal to create a global community of young individuals like herself to help solve problems.

Commenting on her confidence and communication skills, Time said, “Even over video chat, her brilliant mind and generous spirit shone through, along with her inspiring message to other young people: don’t try to fix every problem, just focus on one that excites you.”

Her outlook on world problems was also fascinating. She spoke about how we are facing problems that the world hasn’t seen before, like the pandemic. And then there are problems like the human rights issue that has existed forever. Gitanjali also pointed out that we have to solve the issues that we didn’t actually contribute to, like climate issues, cyberbullying, and more.

Gitanjali’s message for aspiring young minds

Gitanjali stated a thing that was very appropriate and inspiring. She said that one just needs to pick a problem that they are enthusiastic about and work on it. One should not think or get pressured into coming up with something big because every problem gone, makes a difference. Gitanjali also said that her goal was to bring smiles to everyone’s face, and that led her to choose the path she is on.

A great thing she said was that initially, her goal was to create devices to solve various world problems. But now, she has also wanted to inspire others to do that as well. So she says, ” If I can do it, you can do it.”

