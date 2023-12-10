Chinese-based smartphone maker OnePlus is taking coverage with its new flagship for the year, the OnePlus 12. Although the smartphone was initially released in China, the specifications and improvements within the new flagship have sparked the attention of tech lovers worldwide, making them wait to see when the global launch of the OnePlus 12 will happen.

The details about the global launch of this flagship smartphone have finally been unwrapped, not officially, let’s call it “LEAKED.”

This leaves us with a question: what will the global variant of OnePlus 12 be about? What’s the specification we will see? Will it give a tough call against the other flagships, including the Samsung Galaxy S23 or the upcoming Galaxy S24? Let’s now look into the fresh new details about the launch and specs.

OnePlus 12 Global Launch Finally Confirmed!

Major contenders like the Samsung Galaxy S23 series and iPhone 15 series have been leading the charts regarding having the best flagship phone for the price. To juice up the competition, OnePlus is entering with their OnePlus 12 flagship.

Well, OnePlus has yet to confirm the launch of its next flagship, and there are no hints on its social media handles. All we can do is trust the leaked reports, and they’re not only random but a new leak on Twitter was posted by Alexander Vanderhaeghe, Country Manager at OnePlus Benelux, where the hardware details in the Dutch language were revealed.

What was revealed? The new leaked details share that the new flagship will be released via a launch event held at Antwerp, Belgium, on the 23rd of January next year.

The date of launch is crucial as already, many rumors are floating around about the biggest competitor of OnePlus, Samsung, having plans to launch.

In support of this leak, we also had other leaks sharing about the details for the OnePlus 12 global launch where the same venue and the date were leaked for January and no doubt, and this global will be covering all the countries together launch.

What’s the Hype About the OnePlus 12?

OnePlus was introduced as a smartphone brand offering “Flagship Killer Specs.” The long tradition of having the Flagship killer phone has continued till 2023 and 2024 and will continue till 2024 as well, and this is where the OnePlus 12 series details have been revealed.

The hype for the OnePlus 12 series has been rising mainly because of its impressive specs and excellent pocket-friendly price tag.

OnePlus 12 – What’s the Spec Expected with the Global Variant

OnePlus 12 series was launched in China with a fantastic set of features combined with an impressive price tag that grabbed the eyeballs of many fans worldwide.

Regarding the specs, the flagship comes with a bigger 6.82-inch display, which is a QHD+ 2K OLED Panel that supports a 120Hz refresh rate too.

This display is an LTPO panel that supports shifting the refresh rate between 1Hz to 120Hz. Over and above, the display can get even brighter with 4500 nits.

Over and above, the display also supports Dolby Vision, 10 Bit Color Depth, ProXDR, and 2160 HZ PWM dimming.

Moving inside the hood, you will get the flagship premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, LPDDR5X RAM, and faster UFS 4.0 storage.

It comes with a dedicated dual cryo-velocity cooling system to keep the phone cooler longer.

Moving to the camera side, the smartphone has a trio-housed camera with a 50 MP LYT808 Sony sensor and a 64-megapixel OV64B sensor with a 3x periscope telephoto camera, and with this, you also get a 48MP IMX581 ultra-wide camera.

You also get the support of Rain Water Touch Technology, through which you can use your phone’s screen even during the rainy season.

To juice this high-spec phone, you get a 4500 mAh battery, which can charge with faster 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Are you excited for the upcoming new flagship for the year? Will OnePlus 12 give a huge competition against the Samsung Galaxy S24 series? Share your thoughts in the comment section below:

SOURCE