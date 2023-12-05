OnePlus launched its new flagship for the year, the OnePlus 12 series, with all the premium specifications, from the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 to faster wireless charging for 50W. This time, OnePlus has beefed up its spec number in all aspects.

It’s worth noting that the smartphone is only released in China, and the global variant will be launched soon.

The Chinese-based tech giant OnePlus unveiled the new flagship for the year, revealing all the premium specifications.

As of now, the smartphone will be officially available on the Chinese market for sale on the 11th of December this year, and the global launch of this flagship is all set to launch in early 2024, which means that this launch will be set right during the launch of the new flagship from Samsung, the Galaxy S24 series.

“As the culmination of a decade-long masterpiece, the OnePlus 12 showcases a realm of revolutionary technologies, guided by the product philosophy of “prioritizing product competitiveness.” the brand shared in a statement.

OnePlus 12 Series – Sneak Peak into the Specification

Let’s now move to the specification and feature side of this new flagship smartphone, where you will see the OnePlus 12 series coming out with all the best features.

Now, talking about the display side, the smartphone will come with a widely spread display on the front side, a newly developed 120Hz faster refresh rate panel that supports 2K resolution, and its Super Fluid AMOLED LTPO panel.

The display can get bright to up to 4500 nits. Now, if we move under the hood, you will get the power from the latest and most powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, among the latest power-packed chipsets.

The faster chipset has been paired alongside the faster-spec hardware, where you will get a new, faster LPDDR5X RAM. Talking more about the internal hardware, the Smartphone comes with UFS 4.0 ROM, and over this hardware, you also get the best software features where you will get RAM-Vitalization and ROM-Vitalization features.

Talking more about OnePlus 12 series smartphone, you will get a bigger battery, powering the bigger display, and the faster chipset. Here, you will get a 5400mAh battery, a dual-cell battery with faster wired and wireless charging support. You will get a faster 100W wired charging and a 50W wireless charging.

This was all about the display and the internal hardware; let’s now look into the smartphone’s camera and software side, where you will get huge improvements again.

The smartphone has a newly developed HDR Algorithm that helps improve the camera output. The newly developed camera comes with the fourth generation of the Hasselblad Camera, which is even more improved than its predecessor models.

On the camera side, you will get a house camera and a new LYT808 50MP primary sensor developed and created by Sony. The primary camera sensor combines the latest and newly developed OV64B 64MP 3X periscope telephoto camera sensor to perform the best zooming capabilities.

Over and above, you also get the support for an Ultra Wide Angle sensor, a regular Sony IMX581 48MP sensor.

“All in one, the OnePlus 12 delivers an exceptional fast and smooth experience in all high-frequency usage scenarios,” said Louis Li, President of OnePlus China.

