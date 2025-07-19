If you’ve ever hit a pothole and felt your soul (and suspension) leave your body, you’re not alone. The United States is facing a well-known infrastructure problem: roads riddled with cracks, ruts, pockmarks, and surprise dips. According to the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), the U.S. infrastructure earned a “C” grade in its latest report, an improvement, yes, but far from perfect.

But while the government works on long-term repairs, one automaker is thinking shorter-term, and smarter.

Enter GM’s Predictive Road-Damage Tech

General Motors recently filed a patent for an innovative system designed to detect road deterioration before you even spot it. The application, discovered by GM Authority and registered under patent number US 2025/0200526 A1, was initially filed on December 15, 2023, but became public only on June 19, 2025.

So what exactly does it do?

In simple terms: GM wants to give your car eyes, ears, and a brain for road quality.

How It Works

The proposed system uses an array of onboard sensors and cameras to detect imperfections in real time—everything from potholes and pooling water to long-term road erosion. As you drive, the car would monitor suspension displacement, wheel vibration, and even tire rotation. That information is then uploaded via GPS and telematics to the cloud, where it gets crunched into something GM calls a “Road Maintenance Score.”

A low score? That section of road is flagged. In theory, the system could then alert local authorities to the problem automatically.

On the user side, your in-car navigation system could recommend alternate routes if it detects rough patches ahead, potentially saving you hundreds (if not thousands) in repair costs. This kind of feature seems tailor-made to work with Super Cruise, GM’s semi-autonomous driving system, which already maps over 750,000 miles of North American highways.

A Glimpse Into GM’s Smarter Future

This isn’t GM’s first dive into forward-thinking tech. Just last year, they filed patents for a “Vehicle Occupant Mental Wellbeing Assessment” system, which could detect driver stress or road rage and deploy countermeasures, think ambient lighting, soundscapes, or seat massage features.

Another 2023 patent explored an augmented-reality, auto-dimming windshield to combat glare from oncoming headlights, a safety upgrade long overdue.

While none of these patents are approved (yet), the direction is clear: GM is reimagining how cars interact with drivers and the road in real time.

Smarter Cars for Rougher Roads

Let’s be honest, waiting for pothole repairs isn’t a realistic short-term fix. But a vehicle that warns you before you hit them? That’s a real game-changer.

Darren Olson, chair of the ASCE report, summed it up best: “By investing in infrastructure, we’re making our economy more efficient and globally competitive.” GM seems to be taking that philosophy to heart, starting from the ground up, literally.

If this tech rolls out, you might not just avoid bent rims and surprise repair bills, you might actually start trusting your commute again.