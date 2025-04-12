Ingersoll, Ontario — General Motors (GM) has announced it will significantly scale back production at its CAMI Assembly Plant in Ingersoll, Ontario, due to lower-than-expected market demand for its all-electric BrightDrop delivery vans. The move, which will involve eliminating 500 jobs, is set to disrupt both workers and the local economy in the region.

A Step Back in Production and Jobs

Starting in May, the CAMI facility will temporarily shut down for approximately 20 weeks, with operations expected to resume in October. During this period, the plant will operate with a reduced workforce, cutting production from two shifts to one, resulting in the layoff of 500 employees. Additionally, GM confirmed that battery pack assembly at the plant would also cease during the weeks of April 21 and April 28, ahead of the plant’s extended shutdown.

GM stated that these changes were driven by an effort to respond to market demand and to “re-balance inventory” of the electric vehicles, not as a direct result of former President Donald Trump’s tariffs on foreign goods. The company emphasized that production of BrightDrop vans and EV battery assembly would continue at the plant, albeit at a reduced capacity.

Union Leaders React to the Impact

Lana Payne, President of Unifor, the union representing workers at the CAMI plant, voiced strong concerns about the layoffs, calling the situation a “crushing blow” to hundreds of working families in Ingersoll and the surrounding areas. “General Motors must do everything in its power to mitigate job loss during this downturn,” Payne said, urging both the company and government officials to step up and provide support for Canadian auto workers.

BrightDrop’s Struggles in the EV Market

GM launched BrightDrop in 2021 as an independent subsidiary with ambitions of carving out a new and profitable space in the electric delivery van market. However, sales have fallen short of expectations. Despite the company’s high hopes for the brand, BrightDrop failed to meet its projected revenue target of $1 billion for 2023. GM has yet to disclose BrightDrop’s actual revenue figures, but it is believed that the company only managed to sell around 2,000 of the electric delivery vans in both 2023 and 2024 combined, far below the anticipated figures.

As GM navigates these challenges, the company has shifted its strategy, folding BrightDrop into its broader Chevrolet brand in 2024 in an effort to streamline operations and improve sales performance.

The Flushing of Inventory and Global Competition

Recent reports have further painted a picture of the company’s inventory struggles. The Detroit Free Press revealed that hundreds of unsold BrightDrop vehicles were parked at a storage lot in Flint, Michigan, underscoring the difficulties GM faces in shifting the electric vans off the lot.

Unifor’s leadership has also raised concerns about the impact of U.S. trade policies, particularly Donald Trump’s tariffs, which they argue are exacerbating the challenges faced by North American automakers. Lana Payne warned that the tariffs, along with a lack of strong domestic support for electric vehicle (EV) technologies, are creating opportunities for foreign competitors, particularly China, to dominate the global EV market. “This is creating an opening for China and other foreign automakers to dominate the global EV market while the North American industry risks falling behind,” Payne said.

Looking Ahead: A Year of Uncertainty

While GM has assured that it remains committed to the CAMI facility with plans for upgrades in preparation for the 2026 model year, the immediate future remains uncertain. The prolonged shutdowns and staffing cuts could have far-reaching consequences for the local economy, with workers and their families facing a difficult period of instability.

As GM works to balance supply and demand, the company’s next steps will likely determine the future of BrightDrop and the broader strategy for EV production at the Ingersoll plant. Without stronger support for the EV sector and a clearer path forward, the fate of the company’s electric vehicle ambitions remains in the balance.

GM’s decision to scale back production of its BrightDrop electric delivery vans highlights the volatile nature of the emerging EV market, with companies still grappling to find the right balance between innovation, market demand, and operational sustainability. With heightened competition and changing trade policies, the road ahead for automakers like GM could be more challenging than anticipated.