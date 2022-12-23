God Of War Ragnarok New Game+ Mode Is Officially On The Way

God of War 2018 received a New Game+ update shortly after its release, with the meaty patch, and we now know God of War Ragnarok is going to receive that same treatment the only question is when. New Game Plus gives players a reason to go back in and enjoy the entire game once more, carrying over any equipment they have unlocked for the new run, while also providing new challenges and loot drops across the board. New Game Plus is coming to God of War Ragnarok, which will let players replay the campaign on higher difficulties, but not lose all of the unlocks they had on their first playthrough.

If the New Game+ mode allows players to alter the difficulty settings, more players should be able to get through on a harder difficulty. There are a few games that will not let players play a New Game+ with varying difficulties, but as God of War Ragnarok is currently allowing players to change difficulties whenever they want, it is difficult to envision that kind of limitation being put into God of War Ragnarok. While you could, say, begin a new game at a higher difficulty, there is no carrying over progress, nor is there an NG+ you could bury your blades into.

Your only choice is to just begin the experience fresh, maybe choosing the higher difficulty tier if you are looking for a more challenging challenge. At a minimum, we can imagine this would let players re-experience the same difficulties, their equipment, and upgrades intact. That is, if New Game Plus mode is anything like God of War in 2018, perhaps we can expect to see a few higher-level enemies to test our mettle against, an array of new equipment upgrades, and an option to skip the cinematics.

We know many of you have been asking, so we’re happy to confirm that New Game Plus will be coming to #GodofWarRagnarok in Spring 2023! We’ll share more details once we get closer to the release! 🐻 🐺 pic.twitter.com/vmv5X2USuW — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) December 22, 2022

While no details have been given on a New Game Plus Mode so far, it is likely that it will look like something like the one that was implemented in the first game, like carrying equipment around, and changing Berserkers’ attack patterns as was done with Valkyries.

Santa Monica confirmed players will be able to visit all nine Realms in God of War Ragnarok, including Vanaheim, Asgard, and Alfheim, all of which players will be seeing for the first time. On their official Twitter profile, Santa Monica Studio confirmed today that there would be a new game+ start option once you complete an adventure. Virtual photo-taking is a fantastic way for players to get more involved in a game that they enjoy, and thanks to a recent photo mode update for God of War Ragnarok.

By including a suite of tools within the game that simulates using a real-world camera, Photo Mode can be used to take candid, creative shots as Kratos and Atreus travel through the nine realms. Following an update that introduced the Photo Mode, among others, in GoW Ragnarok, players are getting yet another long-awaited addition. Players who pre-ordered the Standard or Digital Deluxe versions will also get a Risen Snow armor set for Kratos, and a Risen Snow tunic (cosmetics only) for Atreus, but once again, these are things that can be obtained by simply playing the game.