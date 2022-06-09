God Of War Ragnarok Release Date May Have Slipped To 2023

Last night, sources from GameReactor claimed Sony was delaying the release of God of War Ragnarok until early 2023. If the various European sources prove correct, and publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment really does push God of War Ragnarok to 2023, it will not be the first time that the release date has been delayed. According to claims, although Sony has yet to announce delays, all signs indicate a launch in early 2023, according to the game’s current development cycle.

In a reply tweet posted above, PlayStation Game Size reiterated it does not believe God of War Ragnarok will be delayed until 2023, and it is entirely possible the release date could indeed end up being Q4-2022, sometime in between October and November. The language also suggests that a holiday release for 2022 is still on the cards, but one which could slip into early 2023. Santa Monica Studios has chosen 2022 as the release window for the game, but looking at the way things are going, players would not be surprised to see if the release date slipped into 2023.

Not long ago, we reported that information about the game in the PlayStations database had changed its internally-determined release date from Sept. 30 to Dec. 31. The December 31st placeholder date is about as general as you can get, and is typically used when there is not an official release date announced. Over at the PlayStation site, the new blog post goes through some of the biggest games that people are looking forward to this year.

🚨 God of War Ragnarök Release Date Changed From September 30 To December 31 (Place-Holder) 🟦 Q4 🤔 🟥 #GodofWarRagnarok #PS4 #PS5 pic.twitter.com/bphW2w9Bda — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) June 8, 2022

Santa Monica Studios head Cory Barlog and Of Gods War Ragnarok animation director Bruno Velazquez both spoke confidently earlier this year about Gods of War Ragnarok hitting the 2022 release date. Santa Monica Studios recently celebrated its four-year anniversary of releasing a video by the game director, Cory Barlog, thanks to all fans for their tremendous support.

Xbox and Bethesda announced last week that Redfall and Starfield would not be released this year, opening a huge void in their expected video game release schedule for the year. As the Xbox Game Pass vs. the new PS Plus subscription war heats up, with game delays surfacing all over, Microsoft and Sony will both want to fluff their promises about third-party support. With an anchor title from Square Enix set to arrive in 2022, Sony may strike another blow at Microsoft with the upcoming God of War, if it turns out actually good. The upcoming God of War is the marquee title from Sony for the rest of this year and is very likely actually going to be released in 2022, considering that it is already being priced at the top end in South Korea.