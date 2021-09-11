God Of War Ragnarok Trailer Revealed

God Of War Ragnarok was announced some time ago, and the gaming community was overjoyed to see the trailer unveiling the game at Thursday’s PlayStation Showcase. The brand new trailer introduces new and repeating characters, but there is still plenty to unpack, including the return of Freya, the talkative head Kratos and Atreus have always wanted to explore, and the action of Ragnarok itself.

A new trailer from Thursday’s PlayStation Showcase reveals the date, and Sony has confirmed that the window refers to the release of the sequel God of Wars 2022 which was released in a PlayStation blog post ahead of the show year ago. It’s possible that Santa Monica is working on a game that will be a reboot in 2018.

The debut trailer for the long-awaited sequel to the God of War shows Kratos and his son prepping to prevent the sequel to Tyr the Norse god of war from being saved. While Krato, his son, and Atreus return, the gameplay appears to be similar to their 2018 outing. New attacking abilities, including a new Runic Summoning, the return of Atreus, and legendary weapons from Kratoss, have been unveiled in the PlayStation Showcase 2021 trailer for “God of War: Ragnarok.”. Watch the trailer below for a first look at the game.

The next game in the franchise God of War was originally scheduled for release in 2021, but has since been moved back to 2022 and has been confirmed as a cross-genre title for PS4 and PS5. The question is whether God Of War: Ragnarok means that the game God of Wars 2018 will be a new game or expansion, and if so, it will appear on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, or it will appear on PlayStation 5. Fans are happy that they got the confirmation of the existence of the game and the title ‘Ragnarok’ which was in speculation for a very long time. The Ragnarok comes from Norse mythology which means a series of catastrophic events which is great for a game based on wreaking havoc and killing Norse gods.

In a three-minute video, which will be shown at Sony’s PlayStation Showcase, gamers will for the first time get a real insight into what the action-adventure has to offer. The PlayStation showcase event that took place on Thursday is believed to be the only real look at the game since its first release in September 2020, which featured a god of war symbol with an ominous message. Apart from a short teaser trailer and an announced release date, the game has not shown any cinematic material.

Another standout revelation in the trailer was the appearance of Thor, who was teased in 2018 in the final stages of the Game. In Ragnarok, he is played by actor Ryan Hurst, who stars as the well-known titan Son of Anarchy. He joins Christopher Judge as Kratos and Sunny Suljic as Atreus, one of the main characters in the game.

As long as the character follows the same path of life as the god of war: Ragnarok and his mythical counterpart, he will be one of the initiators of war since he is the child of Atreus (Loki). The appearance of Thor was also confirmed in the trailer, many characters like Vidar, Odin, and Fenrir along with Thor got their own character poster.

The wolf Fenrir and the serpent Jormungandr play central roles in God of War: Ragnarok, with the latter, killing Thor before he is poisoned, Thor killing him and the former killing Odin before killing his son Vidar. This time the father-son duo will work together to prevent Ragnarok in Thor from going too far in the god of thunder.

Ragnarok is set some years after the first game and deals with the following mysteries: Atreus’ legacy, the challenges of Fimbulwinter, and the Great Winter that leads to Ragnarok coming to Midgard. The Santa Monica studios also revealed that they have given us a glimpse of some new attacking abilities for A faithful, as well as a new Runic Summoning in the trailer.

Ragnarok takes you to previously unreachable locations such as Vanaheim and Svartalfheim, as well as new locations and locations featured in the last game. The new God Of War Ragnarok gave insights into the changing landscapes as compared to the original God Of War with new areas to visit. Players can explore more of Midgard in Ragnarok, with multiple environments shown in the trailer.

There’s a lot going on in this tantalizing new trailer, and fans of the great God of War of 2018 can discover plenty of connective tissue in it for the upcoming sequel. The trailer offers plenty of in-game material for those who care less about the story and gameplay to show how the game will deliver more of the fight that you learned to love in the first game.