At the 2025 New York Auto Show, Nissan made waves with long-awaited news: the iconic GT-R will return as a hybrid. After years of speculation, Nissan North America’s Senior Vice President and Chief Planning Officer, Ponz Pandikuthira, confirmed that the R36 GT-R is on track for launch by the end of this decade—and it won’t be electric, but electrified.

A New Era for the GT-R: Hybrid Over EV

While the world pushes toward full electrification, Nissan has chosen a different path for its flagship supercar. Despite experimenting with electric prototypes, Pandikuthira admitted that a fully electric GT-R couldn’t meet performance expectations. “It could complete one lap at Nürburgring,” he said, “but then you’d need to recharge. That’s just not authentic.”

For Nissan, authenticity means performance that’s not just about raw speed but also consistency—lap after lap. Battery tech, even with promising developments in solid-state cells, hasn’t caught up to what GT-R fans demand.

Hybrid vs. Plug-In: Performance is Key

Though Nissan hasn’t locked in whether the R36 will be a hybrid or a plug-in hybrid, both options are under serious consideration. Pandikuthira prefers the idea of a plug-in hybrid for its flexibility—offering daily driving in full EV mode for up to 70 miles—but he acknowledged that a conventional hybrid might better serve track-day needs due to current weight and performance limitations.

“The extra weight of a larger battery in a plug-in hybrid can hurt performance,” he explained. “A traditional hybrid is more likely to be track-ready today.”

Power and Platform: Turbocharged Legacy Continues

What is confirmed, however, is the heart of the beast: a twin-turbocharged V6 engine. The R36 will carry forward the GT-R’s tradition of six-cylinder power, now paired with electric assist to push performance even further. Pandikuthira pointed to the new V6 in the 2025 Nissan Armada as a possible base, noting its clean-burning, future-ready design and GT-R-like oiling system.

With over 600 horsepower expected, the R36 will deliver power that matches or surpasses its predecessor while being more efficient and environmentally conscious.

Everyday Usability Meets Track Monster

Nissan isn’t just building a weekend warrior. The GT-R has always been a car you can daily drive, and Pandikuthira wants that tradition to continue. “You drive your kids to school, go to the grocery store, then head to the track,” he said. “That’s the GT-R experience.”

Electrification will add a layer of flexibility—making it more civilized for urban commutes while preserving the raw, unfiltered thrill GT-R drivers crave.

Launch Timeline: 2028 and Beyond

While no exact release date was confirmed, Pandikuthira placed the launch window within the next three to five years. This timeline aligns with Nissan’s development schedule for solid-state batteries, which are currently in prototype phase at the company’s Kanagawa R&D center in Japan.

Final Thoughts: The Legend Evolves

The R36 GT-R won’t just be an evolution—it’ll be a reimagination of Nissan’s most famous nameplate. Hybridized for the future, turbocharged for today, and engineered for enthusiasts, it promises to keep Godzilla’s legacy alive in a changing automotive world. The wait is on, but one thing’s certain: the GT-R’s roar is far from over.