Golden state warriors announce new NFT collection

The Golden State Warriors 2022 Playoff NFT Collection will adapt as the team’s playoff run extends, unlocking new utilities and benefits for NFT owners. Based on the rarity of each NFT, fans have the opportunity to unlock prizes, including NBA Finals tickets, autographed items, Warriors NBA Championship Rings, additional NFTs, exclusive merchandise, and more.

The San Francisco-based NBA team the Golden State Warriors (GSW) is launching a new NFT collection this Friday, April 15, at 12 p.m. (PDT) via the FTX US NFT marketplace. The NFT collectibles stem from the “Golden State Warriors 2022 Playoff NFT Collection” (GSW Playoff NFTs) and every time the Golden State Warriors win a 2022 playoff series, the responsive NFTs will change by unlocking new utilities and benefits.

According to the press release sent to Bitcoin.com News, there will be a total of 3,000 GSW Playoff NFTs with 12 different designs. Every design has a unique level of rarity and special utilities offered, according to the announcement. “Each Playoff NFT is a digital collectible that doubles as an entrance pass into the GSW community on Discord,” the GSW NFT announcement explains. “The NFTs will grant fans access to member-only benefits, exclusive Warriors swag, and white-list access to future NFT drop.”

According to the Golden State Warriors, the rarest NFT of them all will be the 1-of-1 special edition Gold Bar All-Access Pass. “The highest bidder of this special 1-of-1 auction will receive the NFT as well as a physical version of the Gold Bar—made of real gold—and two tickets to all Warriors 2022 playoff games at Chase Center,” the announcement discloses.

Each GSW Playoff NFT will sell for $499.99 per unit except for the 1-of-1 special edition Gold Bar All-Access Pass NFT. Fans will need an FTX US account to mint and participate and each NFT will act as an entrance pass into the GSW community on Discord as well. The upcoming GSW Playoff NFT collection will follow the Warriors’ last NFT sale which holds the record for the all-time highest sports NFT sale to date. The GSW 1-of-1 6x World Championship ring NFT sold for 285.111 ether or $871,591 at the time of settlement.

“We think that NFTs are an incredible way to engage our global fan base,” Warriors President and COO Brandon Schneider told ESPN. “When you think about the fan experience, a lot of people think first of Chase Center. But 99% of our fans will never go to a game at Chase. Having digital ways to engage fans has been critical.”

Last year, the Warriors were the very first team to launch anNFT collection, which featured variations on the team’s six championship rings and commemorative ticket stubs. They set the all-time single-item sports NFT record with $871,000. In total, the NFT collection sold 327 NFTs for over $2 million.