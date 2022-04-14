Dogecoin has risen by 8% after Elon Musk suggested using it to pay for Twitter subscriptions

The Tesla CEO’s statement about DOGE payments appears to have caused an 8% surge in the price of the joke coin. “An active Twitter Blue subscription grants you access to premium services like Undo Tweet.” Musk hinted that “paying in doge” could be one of Twitter Blue’s payment options.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, is becoming increasingly interested in the satirical cryptocurrency Dogecoin. This week, Musk’s tweet lifted the price of Dogecoin again. Following a week in which Elon Musk became Twitter’s largest shareholder, the Tesla CEO asked this week that Dogecoin be included as a payment option for the Twitter Blue membership service.

The Tesla CEO’s statement on DOGE payments resulted in an 8 percent boost in the price of the meme coin following the tweet, according to Coinmarketcap data provided by ET.

Since acquiring a 9.2 percent stake in the company, Elon Musk has been actively engaging Twitter users on potential upgrades to the social media network, and he has committed to making significant additions to the platform.

Musk has been tweeting about one of the concepts he has described, the authentication tickmark. Elon Musk proposed that anyone who signs up for Twitter Blue, a $3-per-month membership club, receive an authenticating tickmark.

In a similar vein, a user requested that the charge in Argentina be reduced to $3, where a family of four may eat for $3. Musk concurred, saying that it “should be commensurate to affordability and in local currency.” In addition, Musk hinted that “paying in doge” could be one of Twitter Blue’s payment alternatives.

Twitter Blue, which debuted in June 2021, was the company’s first monthly subscription service. It is now available in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. “An active Twitter Blue subscription grants you access to premium services such as Undo Tweet,” Twitter stated. Blue subscribers also have 20 seconds before their tweets are sent to alter them.

Elon Musk confirmed the cost of Twitter Blue, which includes the authentication tickmark, saying, “Price should probably be around $2/month, but paid 12 months upfront & account doesn’t get a checkmark for 60 days (watch for CC chargebacks) & banned with no refund if used for scam/spam.”

He also stated that if a user cancels his or her subscription, the tickmark “should go away otherwise scammers would game the system by signing up for only a few months.” Musk said that the authentication marking “should be distinct from [a] ‘public figure’ or ‘official account’ checkmark.”

