A while back, Microstrategy took a $200 million Bitcoin-backed loan from Silvergate bank to acquire more BTCs and continue its operations. At the time, it didn’t seem that the wall street players would start offering the option themselves. As the crypto adoption rises, Goldman Sachs offers their first bitcoin-backed loan. This solidifies the fact that BTC is now seen as an asset class and not some speculative investment.

Recently, a bank representative reported that they had lent cash collateralized by Bitcoin for the first time ever. The bank was following a 24-hour risk management strategy for such loans. This allows the borrower to get the required cash without selling their coins and possibly losing out on any gains that come along the way. However, there is also a risk factor. If the price of BTC falls too low, the borrower could get liquidated unless they increase their collateral.

For Bitcoin investors, hodling their coins for long periods and buying dips is normal. This is good from an investment point of view, but if they need cash urgently, selling was the only option they had until a while ago. As major firms start to offer loans backed by Bitcoin, we can expect the same from smaller players as well. This will open up the option to a lot of smaller investors as well.

Home loans backed by crypto have also become a real thing. A blockchain real estate platform Propy has partnered with Abra to offer home loans backed by their crypto holdings. Someone in Austin even used this option and got a loan with their staked USDC as collateral.

We are one step away from peak Bitcoin adoption

If you look at what’s happening with Bitcoin, it is clear that adoption is already off the charts. But we are still one step away from peak adoption. I am talking about spot ETFs in the US. Once the SEC approves them, we might even expect a lengthy bull run. Companies are sending in applications continuously for the same, but all of them have been rejected till now.

