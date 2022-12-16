Goldman Sachs will be laying off up to 8% or workforce

As CEO David Solomon struggles to stop a decline in earnings and sales, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. may lose up to 4,000 people. In addition, the company will remove around 8% of the workforce.

A person with knowledge of the situation who wanted to remain anonymous because the conversation was about internal discussions. He said that top managers had been asked to suggest potential cost-reduction objectives. However, no final job-cut figure has been decided.

The Wall Street’s headcount has increased a few days back as Solomon finalized acquisitions to broaden the company’s product line. The segment suffered significant losses as a result of an expensive expansion into consumer banking, which coincided with a downturn in the deal-making climate and falling asset values.

The cost loss has also been exacerbated by investing in technology and integrating processes. According to experts, the company’s adjusted annual earnings might drop by 44%. The projected layoffs would be a more drastic cutback than any of Goldman’s competitors have announced. This is because the management struggles to meet profitability goals.

“We continue to see headwinds on our expense lines, particularly in the near term,” Solomon said at a conference last week. “We’ve set in motion certain expense-mitigation plans, but it will take some time to realize the benefits. Ultimately, we will remain nimble and size the firm to reflect the opportunity set.”

Goldman’s return on equity is a measure of profitability. It stood at 12% for the first nine months of 2022, below the firm’s target of 14% to 16%.

Shares of the company, which have lost 9.8% this year, dropped 1.4% to $345.12 at 9:31 am in New York.

Goldman has decided to eliminate at least a few hundred jobs from the retail-banking operation already moved to slash its bonus pool for the year, with compensation its most considerable expense, even reducing the payouts available to divisions that have seen performance improve.

Solomon has said he’s dialing back his ambitions for consumer banking and signaled he’s reviewing other business lines to manage headcount and limit costs. Bloomberg reported earlier this week that . The latest cuts go beyond the firm’s annual exercise of weeding out underperforming staff, which was the focus just months ago.

The bank’s workforce surpassed 49,000 in this third quarter, up 34% since the end of 2018.A spokesperson for the New York-based company declined to comment. Semafor reported the potential job cuts earlier Friday.