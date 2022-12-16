Twitter disable Twitter Spaces after clash with journalists 

Twitter Inc.’s live audio platform, Twitter Spaces, is down after several journalists who had just had their accounts suspended discovered they could still take part in the discussion there.

Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, announced late on Thursday that the organization was resolving an old fault and that the audio service “should be operating tomorrow.”

Musk suspended journalists from the platform for seven days earlier in the evening from CNN, the Washington Post, and the New York Times as they were alleged for leaking the location of his private jet.

Two of the reporters who were suspended, Matt Binder of Mashable and Drew Harwell joined BuzzFeed News writer Katie Notopoulos on Twitter Spaces to talk about the surge of suspension which was initiated without any warning to their publications and journalists.

They could still talk with each other and other users on Twitter Spaces but they had no longer access to their Twitter accounts to post new tweets and even their old ones were no longer viewable.

After the platform attracted many listeners Elon also joined the sessions to frankly state that anyone who doxxes—gives personal location information about another person will be suspended.

He argued that the media had published real-time flight data but the journalists refused those allegations, however by that time the billionaire had ended the call. At its tip, more than 40,000 listeners were attracted to the dialogue.

During the ongoing session of Katie Notopoulos, Twitter Spaces went down which in turn disconnected everyone listening to her. The recording of her session was nowhere made available on Twitter.

Recent bans on Musk have set an alarm among many unions including European Union regulators and top leaders of the world who warned the microblogging site Twitter to carefully watch over the new rules on digital content and media freedom that will take effect in the coming months onwards.

“News about arbitrary suspension of journalists on Twitter is worrying,” said European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova in a tweet. “There are red lines. And sanctions, soon.”