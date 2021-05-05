Google Accidentally Revealed Upcoming Pixel Buds A Series On Twitter

On Twitter today, Google mistakenly announced its upcoming cheap TWS earbuds, the Pixel Buds A. The business teased the revised Quick Pair experience of the latest Pixel Buds in a now-deleted tweet (via 9to5Google) on the Android Twitter account. The tweet also reveals that the TWS earbuds will be marketed as part of the Pixel Buds A-series.

Google Pixel Buds A Series – What You Should Know

“Excellent sound quality and fast Bluetooth pairing. The Pixel Buds A-Series is now available. With the updated Quick Pair experience on #Android, enjoy one-tap Bluetooth pairing,” reads the tweet. If you’re interested in seeing the original tweet, you can find it archived here.

The picture shown in Pixel Buds The previous leak, when Google inadvertently leaked the TWS earbuds in an official email, was similar to a tweet. One notable style difference is that Google has gone for a white interior on the charging case, rather than the black accent used on the predecessor.

We also know that the brand will have another white paint version with olive green ear tips and case interior thanks to the email leak.

Unfortunately, the tweet did not announce the earbuds’ price or availability. Other important parameters were also not shown. According to a recent 9to5Google post, the earbuds could be devoid of swipe volume movements.

When Will Google Buds A Series be Launched Officially?

We won’t have to wait any longer to find out, as the Pixel Buds A is scheduled to be unveiled at Google I/O 2021. We’ll be live-blogging the action, so stay tuned for more details.