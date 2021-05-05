Valorant Is Making Its Way To Mobile Devices Soon

Valorant developer Riot has not yet officially announced whether the multiplayer shooter will ever be released for mobile devices, but its development is well advanced and its release date is still unknown. Valorant’s leaks suggest the game will be pushed to mobile and Android as soon as possible, which is a big step up from the console hit It’s fine. Riot surprised us with its speed with Valorsant mobile, and we are confident it will be way ahead of its console and desktop peers.

The game is currently only available on the PC, and some players think porting it to mobile devices could ruin the game. The game will only be playable on the PC, console versions for Xbox One and PS4 will come later, but currently, it is only available for PC.

Valorant developers are also exploring other platforms, both for consoles and mobile devices, which means there is potential when it comes to Valorant’s Google Play Store entries that will crop up in the future. Player IGN has unveiled more Valorant files for mobile devices, further fueling rumors that Riot Games will port the game to mobile devices in the future. We will update this article as we learn more about the developer’s plans for the mobile version of the title, as well as more details.

Riot Games will be able to launch in early 2022 or 2023 and will come with a free-to-play version of the game as well. The official release stands unknown was closed for release, but the various platforms are not satisfied with these means. Episode 2, which the developer wants to release on the PC at least for the time being because it is planned for the PC.

As with previous updates, Valorant Episode 2 will bring a Battle Pass update with new agents into play. Riot is also working on a console version of its competition shooter, and we can expect more news this year.

This is not the first time we have been teased that Valorant is coming to Android, but Riot has shown great interest in mobile platforms, with Teamfight Tactics and Legends of Runeterra very popular on Android. League of Legends has its own mobile version, which was released last year on Wild Rift. The only game still available for mobile users is Valorants, and it is currently available on iOS and Android.

Since Valorant is a newly announced game, it is understandable that Riot is taking the time to bring it to all platforms, if they plan to expand it at all. The optimizations for this are already great, so we can expect Valorsant Mobile to emerge in the next year or two.

The future remains fluid, but players can expect to see more titles of Riot Games on mobile devices such as Legends, Runeterra, and Teamfight Tactics. We will learn more as more evidence comes that Valorant is a mobile title.

Valorant is already the most hyped game of the year, but a push into mobile could make it the most popular game in 2020.