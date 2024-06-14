Exciting Launch of Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

Upon the release of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in October 2023, the tech community stirred with great interest. The general consensus was that the Pixel 8 was an amazing device for the average user because, despite a few omitted features that are present in the Pro model, it is virtually irresistible. However, like always with new gadgets, not all was perfect. Soon enough, owners of Pixel 8 noted that their screens had some peculiarities such as dimples and bumps under the display. As a matter of fact, it’s like having an ice cream cone which is as smooth as they come, and then having those few roughies turn up – not very welcoming, is it?

Reports of Display Issues

It was not until November that reports began to be received of these display difficulties. Some users noticed that their screens began to take on the texture of pockmarked skin or that they became covered in tiny mounds – all in the space of a day! It was all a little anti-climactic, but never fear, Google has listened to its Pixel lovers. This issue was just addressed with the new Extended Repair Program regarding the Pixel 8 models with these display problems. This means that, if your Pixel 8’s screen is malfunctioning, you’re now protected for much longer.

Extended Repair Program Announcement

Kush M. , the Google’s community manager, revealed the news on the Pixel Phone Help page. With the new policy, any Pixel 8 experiencing screen flickering or the all-too-famous vertical lines from bottoms to the top will be ideally under warranty for three years after purchasing the gadget. Now that is a much bigger improvement over the one-year warranty that is commonly provided! To get this extra coverage, your phone needs to show those vertical lines or flickering and the device should meet the criteria of the program.

Comparison with Samsung’s Display Troubles

But hold your horses! That said, Google isn’t the only one with display troubles. Samsung Galaxy S24 launched in January 2024 also encountered its fair share of screen drama. Viewers immediately got to know that colors washed off, the texture became grainy, line formed on the screen and many other problems akin to TV interferences arose. Another update in April introduced persistent green lines in India, making Samsung respond with free screen replacements. It is like all are in a hurry to get a new screen than a squirrel trying to get a nut.

Future Prospects with Pixel 9

However, there is still Pixel 9 on the horizon, talks about which indicate that is the first significant change since the Tensor chip made its way to the Pixel 6, and yet, people are clinging to their Pixel 8. Anyway, it has some sort of durability to it. Google guarantees the Pixel 8 will receive Android updates and security patches through October 2030 – it’ll be as fresh as a pair of shoes for seven years. Well, that is like having a phone that is always a fashion!

Google Preferred Care for Added Security

But for those who want more safety, Google also provide Google Preferred Care. You can purchase this within a month of buying the phone and it covers accidental damage and other related problems. That’s like having a safety net that is made of bubble wrap to ensure that nothing can go wrong and just know that can be rather expensive, at least in the long run.

Conclusion

Therefore, whether you are a Pixel fan or an average user who always wants to buy a decent phone, this new warranty and support for the Pixel 8 are indeed positive signals. With these updates, Google appears to be all set to make sure that your Pixel 8 remains as smooth as the freshly opened jar of peanut butter with hardly any stutters or flashes.