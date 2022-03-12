Google, Apple, Meta call on Texas to drop anti-trans legislation

Among more than 60 companies, Apple, Google and Meta have moved to ask Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas to remove an anti-trans legislation. These companies are asking the governor to let go of the recent legislation regarding minors who identify as transgenders. The legislations states gender-affirming treatments in the field of medicine for these transgender minors as “child abuse.”

The companies called on the leaders of Texas in a full page advertisement. In the advertisement, they urged the leaders to “abandon all efforts to write discrimination into law.” The advertisement came in the newspaper Dallas Morning News on its Friday edition on March 11.

The advertisement specified how that policy creates terror for employees and their families, specially those with children who identify as transgenders. These families could possibly be faced with the choice between providing the best possible medical care for their kids and not risking having those children removed by the child protective services as a result. It adds how it’s not just wrong, but how it also has an effect on the employees of these companies. Additionally, an impact on the customers of these firms, along with their families and the workings of these companies.

Signatories of the letter:

Tech business giants involved in the letter are companies like PayPal, IBM, Salesforce and Microsoft. Moreover, it also had blue chip corporations such as Ikea, Gap and Johnson & Johnson. As the news of the advertisement was published, Chief Executive of Apple, Tim Cook took to Twitter. In the tweet, he expressed his thoughts on the situation, and his views on other legislations that anti-LGBTQ and are being passed in the US presently.

As a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, I am deeply concerned about laws being enacted across the country, particularly those focused on our vulnerable youth. I stand with them and the families, loved ones, and allies who support them. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 11, 2022

The mentioned Texas legislation in this case is a directive that was issued by the governor on Tuesday, February 22. The legislation requires state agencies to carry out a “prompt and thorough” study of any reports children or minors going through “elective procedures for gender transitioning.” The directive calls on members of the public, along with professionals such as doctors, nurses and teachers to report any such occurrences. The legislation threatens that anybody, who fails to carry it out would consequently face “criminal penalties.”

This, that many experts consider illegal, is the order that is an extension of a series of anti-LGBTQ legislations. Conservative lawmakers across the country have been pushing this wave of legislations ahead of the midterm elections. Lawmakers, not long ago, passed a law in Florida, that prohibits talks on the topics of gender identity and sexual orientation is schools.