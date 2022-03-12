Status: Everything you need to know

The virtual currency industry has managed to take over the entire global payment system lately and has been more than successful in attracting potential investors from all across the world. Not just that, the crypto industry has been able to mark its presence globally and make a name for itself in the international marketplace, while having a surge in its overall growth and popularity recently, thus helping it to reach greater heights!

Having said that, I believe, most of you are already familiar with the basics of the industry but, if for some reason that’s still not the case, let me help you with that first

To begin with, cryptocurrency as the name suggests is nothing but simply a form of virtual or online currency which just like the physical form of money can be made use of for a variety of purposes including the purchase and sale of goods and services as well as for the purpose of trade and exchange over crypto exchanges available online.

In other words, the crypto industry is a decentralized platform that uses blockchain technology for all its operations as well as for recording and verifying all the transactions that happen over the network in order to completely eliminate the so-called risk of double spending and counterfeiting.

Also, being decentralized, the crypto world is more than capable of stepping outside the overall control and jurisdiction of central authorities and can work freely without any unnecessary government interference as well.

Though the industry has been around for a long time now, some of you might not be aware of its journey. When the industry was first introduced in the global marketplace, there were not many people looking to be a part of it as they had a lot of doubts concerning the safety of their money and the return they could expect from their investments.

On the contrary, the cryptocurrency industry that we know today is booming like anything and has an entire pool of currencies for investors to pick from, with newer ones coming in with each passing day and numerous new investors joining in every hour.

Now that we have established as to how big a success is the crypto industry, it is worth noting that, some of the major contributing factors for this extraordinary success includes its portability, ease of use, the convenience it offers, its intuitive nature, uncertainty as well as high-profit margins of course.

You should probably be aware of the fact that being volatile, the overall price fluctuations in the crypto world are almost instant, thus making it even more difficult for you to predict the changes. Therefore, it is important to keep in mind that, if the industry is providing you with an opportunity to earn huge profits and make quick money, if not done right, you could also end up having significant losses as well.

Not just that, as per the chatter amongst some of the leading experts on the field, it has come to our notice that, crypto is rapidly progressing towards completely revolutionizing the global payment system and from where I stand, it looks like it has already started to do so as many merchants and businesses have started accepting crypto as an official mode of payment from their customers.

Now that you have a brief backstory about the crypto world, you will be able to have a much better understanding of what we have with us today, Status. To know more, I suggest you read further!

Everything to know about Status (SNT)

Status or as commonly referred to as SNT is simply categorized as a desktop and mobile operating system and a decentralized browser that is known to incorporate a messaging system. Not just that, Status is known to allow you to interact with a network at any given point in time and from anywhere in the world.

In other words, Status is nothing but a secure messaging application, a web3 browser as well a crypto wallet. Also, being an open-source messaging platform and smartphone interface, the said platform enables users on the platform to easily connect with Ethereum based decentralized apps (DApps).

Moreover, Status is said to claim itself to be a portal to irrefutable commerce of encrypted p2p conversation, no extra charges as well as peer-to-peer payments of course. Before moving on any further, it is probably worth noting that, the Status network as a whole is known to have been founded by Jarrad Hope along with Carl Bennetts and was originally launched a couple of years ago, back in June 2017.

Also, SNT is said to be the native utility token of the Status platform, which as a matter of fact can easily be used for a variety of purposes on the platform itself like being used to reward network validators and is required for certain actions such as voting on the future of the network as well as registering user names and more.

As mentioned, Status is a light Ethereum node, which is said to have the ability to provide you with access to all Ethereum based decentralized applications from an app that is installed on your mobile phone or even a tablet for that matter. As a result, users can easily send encrypted messages as well as access decentralized applications including a crypto wallet.

Speaking of the Status mobile Ethereum client, it claims to offer a well-suited and rather comfortable experience for mass adoption by simply utilizing the messaging as a platform user experience. In addition to this, Status is an open-source platform that is said to have zero-fee charges and the platform takes pride in respecting users’ rights and giving them complete control over their data.

Apart from this, being an open-source messaging platform and a mobile interface, it is able to allow users to interact with decentralized applications running on the ETH blockchain, and in return, users are able to get over 2000 DApps and can easily send and receive encrypted messages on a peer to peer basis, while easily making payments as well as utilize smart contracts.

The overall primary focus of Status is to make the overall adoption of Ethereum decentralized applications much more efficient and quicker at the same time. Lastly, there is also a user-as-stakeholders network that is said to allow the behavior of the network and its software to become entirely aligned with the interests of a specific user.

Not just that, the contributors are able to conduct research on a crypto-economic model, while peer-to-peer technologies are busy ensuring a healthy Status network.

Now that we have talked much about Status, some of you must be wondering, whether or not it is a good idea to invest in the platform? If that’s the case, then let’s find out, shall we?

Investing in Status (SNT)

As of today, the price of Status is about 0.058578 US dollars with a twenty-four-hour trading volume of 37,043,754. Not just that, in just the past twenty-four hours, the value of Status has been up by 4.37 percent, and with the current market cap of 203,293,929 US dollars, SNT is currently placed at #192 position as per the CoinMarketCap rankings.

Also, it is worth mentioning that, the current circulating supply of Status is 3,470,483,788 SNT coins, but unfortunately the maximum lifetime supply of the token is not yet available. In just the past week alone, the price of the platform has risen by 9.32 percent.

Reading so far, you must have gotten a fair understanding of the platform and by now, you should be able to figure out on your own whether or not investing in Status is the right thing for you to do. Seeing what it has to offer when combined with its performance in the recent past as well as its plans for the near future, I certainly believe that Status can prove to be a profitable investment in the near future, which is likely to provide you with higher returns and it is a possibility that your current investment may increase in value. But again, nothing can be said or sure!

If still not convinced, see it this way that, if say you buy Status worth a hundred dollars today, you will receive nearly 1707.408 SNT. According to the analysis done by experts on the field, after five years of your investment, the return is expected to be about +326.62 percent and thus, your current hundred-dollar investment will be nearly 426.62 US dollars in 2027.

As mentioned at the very beginning, crypto is a highly volatile marketplace and is extremely uncertain. Thus, It is very important for you to understand the fact that just like any other currency in the crypto marketplace, Status does have its own risks as well and you should invest only if you are willing to take those risks and bear any and all losses if at all necessary.

If you are wondering, where can you buy Status? Let me help you with that. Currently, Status is available on all major crypto exchanges but, some of the popular exchanges that have SNT listed on them include Binance, OKX, CoinTiger, KuCoin as well as Huobi Global to name a few.

In conclusion, what are your thoughts on Status? Do let us know in the comments area below. To know more about various cryptocurrencies, do check out other articles we have on our website. Thank you for your time & if you found our content informative, do share it with your investor friends!

