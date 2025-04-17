In a move that signals the end of an era, Google Assistant is being phased out from Fitbit smartwatches. The transition will take place “over the next few weeks,” according to Google, marking yet another step in the company’s ongoing pivot from Google Assistant to its newer AI-powered virtual helper, Gemini. Fitbit users will soon find themselves without access to the Assistant voice control features they may have grown accustomed to—but not all hope is lost.

Let’s break down what’s happening, why Google is making this change, and what options remain for Fitbit users.

The announcement came not from a major press release, but quietly through the Fitbit community forum in late March. A forum moderator posted:

“Over the next few weeks, we will be progressively phasing out Google Assistant on your Fitbit device.”

Though the message may have flown under the radar initially, it confirms that the change is already underway. Some users have even begun receiving in-device warnings reading:

“Google Assistant on Fitbit watches is being turned down, this feature will stop working in the coming weeks.”

This means Fitbit users who rely on voice commands to start workouts, set timers, or check their fitness progress using Google Assistant will soon lose that functionality altogether.

Why Is Google Removing Assistant from Fitbit?

The discontinuation of Assistant on Fitbit is not happening in isolation. It’s part of Google’s broader strategy to transition from Google Assistant to Gemini, a more advanced, AI-driven virtual assistant that the company is positioning as the future of its smart ecosystem.

Gemini is expected to replace Google Assistant not only on smartphones, but also on smartwatches, headphones, tablets, and even in-car systems. Evidence of Gemini integration on Wear OS devices was spotted as early as January 2025, signaling Google’s intent to reshape the future of voice-based AI across its product range.

While this may lead to exciting new capabilities in the long term, the short-term cost is clear: some older devices—particularly those outside the Pixel and Wear OS ecosystem—will be left behind.

Will Gemini Replace Assistant on Fitbit Devices?

At this point, there’s no indication that Gemini will come to Fitbit smartwatches, at least not immediately. Unlike Google’s Pixel Watch, Fitbit devices operate on their own software framework, which is more limited and tailored primarily for fitness tracking rather than general smart device capabilities.

This separation means Fitbit devices may not be powerful enough or compatible with Gemini, which could require more processing power and tighter integration with Google’s broader ecosystem. As a result, Fitbit users will likely lose voice assistant functionality entirely—at least from Google.

Alexa Remains (For Now): A Limited Alternative

While Google Assistant is on its way out, Amazon Alexa will remain available on some Fitbit smartwatches, such as the Fitbit Versa 3, Versa 4, and Sense series, depending on region and language support.

Alexa on Fitbit allows for:

Starting workouts via voice

Setting alarms or timers

Checking the weather

Controlling smart home devices (where supported)

However, availability of Alexa is limited to certain countries and languages, and the user experience can vary. Unlike Google Assistant, Alexa on Fitbit doesn’t offer deep integration with Google services or the Android ecosystem, which may be a drawback for loyal Android users.

What Fitbit Users Should Expect Next

If you own a Fitbit device that supports Google Assistant, prepare for the following:

No more voice control through Google Assistant (e.g., “Start a run” or “What’s my heart rate?”)

A potential shift to Alexa, if available and configured

No known replacement feature for Google Assistant announced as of now

Google has not offered a timeline for a replacement voice assistant or whether Gemini will eventually support Fitbit. It’s also unclear if future Fitbit models will include more robust smart features or if Google will focus its AI development more heavily on the Pixel Watch line and Wear OS devices.

Removing Google Assistant from Fitbit may be disappointing for current users, but it appears to be a necessary move in Google’s long-term vision to unify its devices under a single AI umbrella—Gemini. The tech giant is simplifying its ecosystem, ensuring newer devices operate with consistent and more powerful AI capabilities.

Unfortunately, Fitbit users are caught in the middle of this shift. Without the hardware or operating system to support Gemini, Fitbit smartwatches are being stripped of one of their most convenient smart features.

If voice control is a must-have for your smartwatch experience, you might need to consider switching to a Pixel Watch or another Wear OS device where Gemini will eventually take center stage. Alternatively, Fitbit users still interested in voice features can make do with Alexa, though it’s a more fragmented experience.

As Google continues to evolve its ecosystem, Fitbit’s role as a fitness-first platform remains solid—but its status as a fully-fledged smart assistant device is clearly coming to an end.