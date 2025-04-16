The Volkswagen ID.Buzz is rewriting the rulebook on what makes a successful modern vehicle. A fully electric minivan—a segment not traditionally known for its buzz—is gaining unexpected traction in the U.S. market, particularly on the West Coast. Defying initial doubts about its appeal, the ID.Buzz is seeing a steady uptick in sales, even as other EVs and minivans face market fatigue.

Volkswagen recently reported a 7.1% year-over-year sales increase, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of growth in the U.S. While this overall performance is encouraging, it’s the ID.Buzz’s surprising popularity that’s turning heads. This new-age reboot of the beloved VW Bus has managed to carve out a niche for itself, combining nostalgia with cutting-edge EV technology.

California Leading the Charge

California, long a stronghold for EV adoption, is at the forefront of the ID.Buzz movement. “Only in the last month or so have we really got our California dealers properly stocked,” said Hein Schafer, VW’s senior vice president of sales in the U.S. The ID.Buzz, built in Hanover, Germany, faces a lengthy supply chain journey to West Coast dealerships, contributing to previous inventory shortfalls.

Even so, demand continues to outpace supply, especially for the more visually appealing two-tone variants of the minivan.

The Power of a Paint Job: Wrapping Up Sales

Interestingly, one of the unexpected heroes in the ID.Buzz’s success story is the humble vinyl vehicle wrap. While the original two-tone paint options proved highly popular, production constraints in Germany meant U.S. dealers received more monotone versions in standard colors like black, silver, and white.

To address this, Volkswagen introduced a dealer incentive program that effectively allows dealers to “wrap” less vibrant models with eye-catching vinyl designs. For every ID.Buzz wrapped, dealers receive a $1,500 cashback incentive—half of the typical $3,000 consumer cost for a full wrap.

“The single-tone vehicle doesn’t sell as quick as the two-tone car,” Schafer explained. “As soon as the dealers dress them up and wrap them, we see them moving again.” It’s a surprisingly low-tech fix for a high-tech product—but one that works.

A Pricey Proposition Still Buzzing

Despite the vehicle’s quirky charm and strong brand legacy, the ID.Buzz is far from cheap. The initial U.S. deliveries were primarily the fully-loaded 1st Edition trims, priced at $67,045 for rear-wheel drive and $71,545 for all-wheel drive. The base ID.Buzz Pro S RWD starts at $61,545, but even this is before factoring in the recently increased tariffs on imported vehicles, which could push prices even higher.

Nevertheless, the ID.Buzz has managed to maintain its momentum. VW’s earlier collaboration with Wrapmate also allowed consumers to design custom wraps, adding another layer of personalization to the ownership experience.

A Quirky Winner in a Shifting Market

In a market where both EVs and minivans face skepticism, the ID.Buzz’s success is a lesson in branding, nostalgia, and perhaps most importantly—presentation. As supply chains stabilize and dealerships get creative with color, this electric icon is proving that sometimes, a little style goes a long way.