After a Long Wait, Google Sets a Timeline for the Demise of Third-Party Cookies

In a significant move toward enhancing user privacy, Google Chrome has finally unveiled plans to eliminate third-party cookies. This decision comes nearly four years after competitors Firefox and Safari disabled third-party cookies, marking a crucial shift in the online advertising landscape. Google, a major player in the ad industry, has been gradually phasing out tracking cookies, and with the launch of its alternative user-tracking ad system, the “Privacy Sandbox,” the tech giant is now ready to bid farewell to the conventional form of ad tracking. The anticipated timeline for the demise of third-party cookies is set for the second half of 2024.

The Legacy of Third-Party Cookies

Third-party cookies have long been a staple for advertising companies, enabling them to track user activities across the internet. This data is then leveraged to deliver personalized and targeted ads to users. While Firefox and Safari severed ties with third-party cookies years ago, Google’s delay in implementing this change has drawn attention given its position as one of the world’s largest ad companies.

Google’s “Tracking Protection” Rollout

In a recent blog post, Google outlined its plan for the rollout of “Tracking Protection,” the feature designed to end third-party cookies. The testing phase is scheduled to commence on January 4, targeting 1 percent of Chrome users. Over the course of the rollout, which is expected to conclude in the second half of 2024, all desktop Chrome and Android users will be covered. It’s worth noting that Chrome on iOS, being a reskinned Safari, is exempt from this change.

As part of the rollout, Chrome will introduce new user interface elements. Google explained, “If a site doesn’t work without third-party cookies and Chrome notices you’re having issues—like if you refresh a page multiple times—we’ll prompt you with an option to temporarily re-enable third-party cookies for that website from the eye icon on the right side of your address bar.” Despite being a long-awaited change, web administrators are likely to be well-prepared, considering other browsers have adopted similar measures over the past four years.

Regulatory Scrutiny and Competition Concerns

Google acknowledges that the rollout is “subject to addressing any remaining competition concerns from the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority.” This stipulation highlights the significance of Chrome’s Privacy Sandbox switch, as it involves the world’s most popular browser integrating with Google Ads, the web’s largest advertising platform, while simultaneously phasing out alternative tracking methods employed by competing ad companies. Unsurprisingly, regulators are keenly monitoring the process.

A “Responsible Approach” to Privacy

Google defends its delayed introduction of this privacy feature by framing it as a “responsible approach” to phasing out third-party cookies. The responsibility, it seems, is primarily directed towards Google’s shareholders. Initially viewed as a potential threat to Google’s business model, the decision to turn off tracking cookies was strategically delayed until the alternative tracking system was firmly established earlier this year. With the ad business secured, Google now deems it acceptable to move forward with the phase-out of cookies, and, according to the company, everything is proceeding according to plan.

The announcement from Google Chrome regarding the termination of third-party cookies marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing evolution of online privacy. As the tech giant joins its competitors in prioritizing user privacy, the advertising industry faces a transformative period. The phased elimination of third-party cookies signals a commitment to responsible data practices, bringing about a more privacy-focused digital landscape. As the rollout progresses, industry stakeholders and regulators alike will closely observe the impact on competition and user experience, ushering in a new era of online advertising.