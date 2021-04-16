Google Chrome gets a collection of innovative productivity features

Google has carried out new highlights for Chrome that are pointed toward boosting efficiency. These highlights are accessible for Chrome on Android and iOS, and desktop areas also. Google has effectively carried out a portion of these highlights, while others are not far off.

Google Chrome currently has a “link to highlight” include that makes it simpler to share text from an article’s connection you need to impart to somebody. You can feature a list by right-clicking and picking “Copy link to highlight.” Then offer the connection with your companion who will see the content featured when they open it. This element is carrying out to Chrome on Android and the work area, and it will be accessible on iOS soon.