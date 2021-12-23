Google Chrome price drops feature now available; here is how to track

People spend a lot of time and effort tracking down multiple websites to compare the pricing of products they want to buy in a frantic attempt to save money. People give each other gifts to celebrate since we are in the mood for celebrations because Christmas and New Year’s Eve are not far away. Several online retailers and ecommerce websites are promoting special deals and bonuses. However, you must spend time comparing them in order to determine which is the greatest. To assist customers, Google Chrome has included a new function that tracks product prices online to help shoppers get the best offer.

Google Chrome announced the functionality in a blog post, stating that “keep track of price decreases” is a new mobile feature for Android users in the United States. The functionality will display an item’s current pricing right in your open tabs grid, allowing you to quickly determine whether or not the price has reduced. Chrome also stated that the similar feature will be available on iOS in the coming weeks.

How will Chrome’s price-drop tracker help customers? The price drop tracking tool will reduce the need to manually visit each site and refresh the page to see if the price of specific products has changed. The new functionality will assist shoppers by adding a new overlay to the tab grid that will display the product’s current price as well as its old price.

Shoppers will be able to view the discounted price of an item and watch the price change on the Chrome app as a result of this. There will be a separate overlay for each tab and product for many items in multiple separate tabs, allowing users to track the pricing of several products at once.

How to Use the Google Chrome Price Drops Tracking Feature

On your Android device, open Chrome and navigate to the product you wish to purchase.

Then, in the top right corner, go to the three-dot menu.

A new ‘Track Prices’ option will be available. Select it by clicking on it.

After clicking, you will be able to see the price reduce on the items you want to buy.

It should be mentioned that this feature is only available on the most recent version of Google Chrome.

