Google Co-Founder’s Airship Receives FAA Approval for Takeoff

Traffic along California’s 101 highway in Mountain View is expected to worsen in the near future as curious spectators slow down to witness the maiden flight of Sergey Brin’s colossal airship, Pathfinder 1. Brin’s company, LTA Research, was recently granted a special airworthiness certificate for this helium-filled behemoth.

This certificate gives Pathfinder 1, one of the largest aircraft since the ill-fated Hindenburg, permission to commence its flight testing at Moffett Field, a joint civil-military airport in Silicon Valley. This authorization is effective immediately and allows LTA to conduct testing within the boundaries of Moffett Field and the nearby Palo Alto airport’s airspace, at altitudes of up to 460 meters (about 1500 feet). This operational range enables the airship to explore the southern San Francisco Bay region without impeding the activities of commercial airports in San Jose and San Francisco.

LTA’s application for the certificate included a letter outlining their intentions: “Pathfinder 1’s experimental flight test program is designed to demonstrate and establish the airship’s flight capabilities. LTA’s testing plan includes a comprehensive regimen of indoor and outdoor ground tests, progressively expanding the flight envelope.”

While Pathfinder 1’s rigid design pays homage to the massive dirigibles of the early 20th century, it incorporates cutting-edge elements. Notably, it features 96 welded titanium hubs and 288 carbon fiber-reinforced polymer tubes, all of which are remarkably lightweight. This design allows the airship to utilize non-flammable helium as a lifting gas, eliminating the dangers associated with hydrogen.

Pathfinder 1 will initially be tethered to a mobile mast for outdoor ground testing and subsequently perform approximately 25 low-level flights, accumulating a total of 50 hours of flight time. This marks a significant milestone in the development of a new generation of airships with potential applications in humanitarian aid and cargo transport.

Innovative Features of the Pathfinder 1 Airship

In a significant development in the world of airships, LTA, a leading aerospace company, has been granted an airworthiness certificate for its innovative Pathfinder 1 airship. This airship boasts a cutting-edge design featuring twelve electric motors distributed on its sides and tail, along with four fin rudders, enabling it to achieve vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) capabilities and reach speeds of up to approximately 120 kilometers per hour.

The Pathfinder 1 is no ordinary airship; it incorporates advanced technology and materials. Its exterior is protected by a robust layer of laminated Tedlar material, within which are 13 helium bags made of ripstop nylon. These bags are equipped with lidar systems to precisely monitor gas levels, ensuring the airship remains safe and operational.

The propulsion system of Pathfinder 1 is equally innovative. Currently, the airship operates on a hybrid system, harnessing the power of two 150-kilowatt diesel generators alongside 24 batteries to supply energy to the electric motors. LTA’s CEO, Alan Weston, has revealed plans to explore the use of hydrogen in subsequent versions of the airship, potentially for fuel cells or turbogenerators and even as a lifting gas.

While the airworthiness certificate has been granted, LTA has remained tight-lipped about specific details. Nevertheless, the company is making strides in preparing the Pathfinder 1 for its first flights. Although initially designed for single-pilot operation, the airship is equipped with dual controls and will have a second pilot on board during the initial flight tests to assess pilot workload. The gondola, a crucial component of the airship, was designed by the renowned Zeppelin company in Germany and can accommodate up to 14 individuals, although, during the testing phase, only essential personnel will be allowed on board.

Humanitarian Aspirations and Vision for Pathfinder Airships

California will serve as the stage for extensive flight testing of the Pathfinder 1 before it embarks on a journey to its future manufacturing site, the former Goodyear Airdock airship hangar in Akron, Ohio. This vast hangar will not only be the home of the Pathfinder 1 but will also host the development of the even larger Pathfinder 3, a colossal 180-meter-long airship that is already in the works.

LTA has grand aspirations for its airships, envisioning their use in humanitarian missions to transport cargo and personnel to areas that are inaccessible by road. Sergey Brin, a key figure in the project, leads a separate non-profit organization known as Global Support and Development. This organization has already conducted successful humanitarian missions by sea in regions such as the Caribbean, Latin America, and the South Pacific. Initially employing Brin’s superyacht for ferrying medical personnel to disaster-stricken areas, the organization has recently launched a purpose-built vessel capable of transporting numerous medical staff and full-size shipping containers. The MV Dawn, as it’s called, also comes equipped with its own watercraft and vehicles, along with the capability to produce and offload bulk supplies of fresh water, potentially setting a precedent for future humanitarian airships.

The airworthiness certificate for the Pathfinder 1 is valid for a full year. However, LTA has conveyed its expectations to the FAA, estimating that the test program will conclude within 180 days. The successful development and deployment of such airships may open new avenues for humanitarian relief efforts and transportation in hard-to-reach areas.