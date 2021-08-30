Pathfinder: Wrath of Righteous is coming this week

Pathfinder: Wrath of Righteous is an epic new adventure path for Pathfinder Adventure cards, which allows players to travel into the abyss to fight the evil minions of Demon lord Deskari. Led by the evil Deskari Baphomet, a horde of demons has crushed everything that stands between them, transforming the realm of Sarkoris into a demon-infested land known as the Wound of the World. Pathfinder: Wrath of Righteous will be released on PC on 2nd September with a console version scheduled for March 2022.

Embark on a journey through an empire overrun by demons and come to power by choosing one of the six mythical paths available. Each path allows you to upgrade your hero in a unique way, by adding a level of character development and making your hero and their allies a true match with their powerful enemies. Create every character imaginable with the flexibility, richness, and depth of the Pathfinder First Edition rulebook, then your crusade will set a chain of events that will forever change you and the world itself.

Mythic character development is an additional level of character building that allows players to create powerful characters that can take on demon lords and powerful beings. Throughout history, players will acquire new skills by choosing mythical paths that allow them to transform into a multitude of powerful beings, whichever path they choose. Mythical transformations enable characters to increase the rank of their chosen path and acquire new skills and abilities that have a greater impact on the world around them, including Drezen, the largest fortress in the game and its capital.

The Stupid Trickster was added to help players who wanted something other than the dark world of Lich and Demon Base, and the team of players who tested the game wanted the full evil. Kingmaker and I split up into groups to crack a few dice and play Adventure Path. I’m glad that Owlcat continues to put things where the players want them to be and that for some reason turn-based fights make it into the game, despite their preference for real-time breaks.

Players must recruit a group of powerful companions to fight the demon invasion ruled by the fearsome Demon Lord Deskari and kill hundreds of demons in real-time turn-based combat. Experience a non-linear story at the expense of enormous power as an adventurer looking for a history of corruption caused by demonic influences and redemption after going the wrong way. As troops prepare to fight the demon-like owl cats, the game has released a new trailer demonstrating strategic crusade mode which unlocks your pet group and the special mythical transformations of your heroes.

Pathfinder: Wrath of Righteous is set in the Pathfinder universe and features a new campaign in which players are tasked with fending off the invasion of demons into the wound of the world. The first DLC includes a new adventure that takes place after the victory of the main campaigns in Worldwaves, where players quit Golarion and use their powers to defend the space continuum from imminent collapse. We want you to feel the magnitude of the conflict in this new campaign through the Crusades system, a new strategic game based on the classic CRPG.

In Pathfinder: Wrath of Righteous, each adventure path elevates the player to field commander of a crusade in a demon-overrun, world-wounded land. Kingmaker has adapted an adventure path for the continuation of the Wrath of the Righteous, which means that it is set in the common world of Golarion, but is not a direct sequel.

Details of the game branches, mystical path mechanics, and the new Crusade Commander system can be found here. In Wrath of the Righteous, characters are added to the deck and you’ll find four additional Pathfinder Adventure Cards for in-game characters, including 3 new classes such as Bloodrag, Shaman, and Hunter as well as all the cards you need to expand your adventure to 5 or 6 players. There is also a comprehensive guide to help you with your game quests, including companion quests that provide you with equipment lists to help you find rare items, tips on min- / maximum constructions, help you make mythical path decisions, and much more.

Wrath of the Righteous tells a new story about a part of the world lost by demons 100 years ago and about the people trying to resist the demonic attack. Each adds additional subclasses, player races, mounts, magical items, weapons, skills, tricks, and all the other goodies that make up the rich role-playing system of Pathfinders.

The kingdom sends you to Drezen, a city that has been overrun by demons since the events of the wrath of the righteous for 70 years, and to defy the hoards of demons who call this place home as they call it. Your chosen mythical path will have an impact on your fortress. Mythical paths give the characters access to twenty-sided dice, unused cards from the game, and other accompanying forces. Mythical paths can also lead to unique abilities and phenomena that influence the history of the game. Building on Paizo’s runaway hit Pathfinder Tabletop RPGs, the strategy game has taken the bold step of adapting its popular Wrath of Righteous adventure to the shape of the card game.