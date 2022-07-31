Google Denies Rumor That Stadia Is Shutting Down

Google officially denied the speculation that its Stadia gaming service would soon shut down, saying that it is still working on getting more big games onto the platform. In the past few days, there has been some speculation claiming Google is planning to shut down its Stadia, the cloud-based gaming service, later this year.

Stadia is not shutting down. Rest assured we're always working on bringing more great games to the platform and Stadia Pro. Let us know if you have other questions. — Stadia ☁️🎮 (@GoogleStadia) July 29, 2022

An extremely flimsy rumor goes on to say that Google will not essentially move its services or servers to any of its competitors, but rather, will be doing something similar to what they did with Google Play Music. Google has also opened Stadia for licensing to other companies. What will be the future of Stadia is still remained to be seen.