Google, a division of Alphabet Inc., declared on Friday that it will no longer enforce the requirement that US staffing companies and suppliers pay its workers at least $15 per hour and provide health insurance and other benefits. It is expected that this action will enable the IT giant to avoid union discussions. According to a Google representative, the 2019 policy is being discontinued in order to comply with changing US and international labor laws regarding contingent workers. Other measures being dropped include ones that prohibited vendors and temporary employees from accessing internal systems. Google is based in Mountain View, California.

A Google representative informed Reuters;

“These updates bring us in line with other large companies and simply clarify that Google is not, and has never been, the employer of our suppliers’ employees.”

This declaration comes after the U.S. National Labor Relations Board said in January that Google must engage in union discussions because it is a “joint employer” of employees hired by staffing company Cognizant Technology Solutions. Google is arguing against this decision. The 2019 policy, which was seen to give Google power over the employees even though it did not directly employ them, had an impact on the board’s decision.

Union Avoidance Seen as a Motive

In an effort to make it more difficult for businesses to avoid engaging in conversations with contract and temporary workers, the labor board has tightened laws. It passed a law last year that said businesses that have some indirect control over labor conditions might be considered contract workers’ employers. But in March, this rule’s execution was stopped by a federal court.

The possibility that Google’s decision was made with the intention of undermining future unionization attempts is another major source of worry. Since they often do not have the same collective bargaining rights as other employees, contract workers find it more difficult to lobby for greater pay and benefits. A Google representative reaffirmed on Friday that the business will adhere to a code of conduct for suppliers, which requires contractors and employment agencies to maintain secure workplaces and fulfill current regulatory requirements. The spokesman also mentioned that most of the company’s suppliers are based in states with legal requirements for a minimum wage of at least $15.

The Future of Contingent Labor

The discussion around Google’s policy change is representative of a larger discussion on the increasing prevalence of contingent labor in the contemporary workforce. Businesses are depending more and more on contract, temporary, and freelance labor as a means of achieving cost savings and more flexibility. While this may help employees by giving them more flexibility and providing employers with access to specialized talents, it may also give rise to worries about income inequality, worker safeguards, and job security.

It’s unclear what Google’s decision will mean in the long run. It will be critical to keep an eye on how suppliers and staffing companies react in terms of the pay and perks provided to their employees. It’s also critical to see if this policy change encourages other software firms to adopt similar practices or whether it initiates a more comprehensive conversation about the rights and safeguards available to contingent labor.