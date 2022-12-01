Google faces claim from UK publishers over online advertising

According to recent reports, Google is facing a claim from UK publishers over online advertising. The company has been sued by a group of British website publishers who claimed that Google and Alphabet misused their strong position in online advertising which is causing a decrease in their revenue. Read the entire article to learn more about this news piece.

About the investigation

“Google works constructively with publishers across Europe — our advertising tools, and those of our many adtech competitors, help millions of websites and apps fund their content, and enable businesses of all sizes to effectively reach new customers. These services adapt and evolve in partnership with those same publishers. This lawsuit is speculative and opportunistic,” a spokesperson for the company said.

Toby Starr, a partner at Humphries Kerstetter which is leading the claim, said multiple investigations into Google’s advertising practices were underway.

“However, none of these regulatory actions will do anything to compensate the UK publishers of thousands of websites and mobile apps who have lost billions in advertising revenue because of Google’s actions,” he said.

“The only way to recoup these losses is through a competition class action.” The action is in parallel with an EU claim that is expected to be filed in the Netherlands next year, the law firms said.

Statements given by law firms

According to various reports, law firms are claiming that Google’s might have caused a decreased in other companies revenue by approximately 40% and the total loss that businesses have incurred since 2014, is close to 13.6 billion pounds.

About Google

