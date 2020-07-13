Google Launches New Suite Of Career Certificates

Google announced on Monday, that it would be adding new career programs to its Career Certificate online learning platform.

We’re announcing a new suite of Google Career Certificates that will help Americans get qualifications in high-paying high-growth job fields, along with 100,000 need-based scholarships, apprenticeships & more–no college degree required. #GoogleWithGooglehttps://t.co/DeneARY4p3 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) July 13, 2020

Having launched a number of initiatives recently in aid of the economic rebuild in Italy, Google is now looking to lend a hand to the American public struggling in a post-pandemic job market. Google Career Certificates consists of courses taught by Google employees who are experts in the field. These courses revolve around skills essential for those looking jobs in high-growth fields, including IT. Since its launch in 2018, popular courses include IT Support and Automation in Python. Google has now added courses essential for careers in Data Analytics, Project Management, and User Experience (UX) Design, highly lucrative fields.

When looking at qualifications for jobs at Google, we’ll consider Google Career Certificates as the equivalent of a four-year college degree. Plus, we will offer hundreds of apprenticeship opportunities at Google for certificate completers → https://t.co/FUC7aHnITM pic.twitter.com/Sqp4kuHOtU — Google (@Google) July 13, 2020

A large selling point for these certifications, is that Google will consider completion of the same as equivalent to a four-year college degree for related roles, when screening job seekers. The tech giant is also offering apprenticeships to those with certificates. 100,000 need-based scholarships are also being offered towards completing to Google courses.

When a college education is out of reach for a large portion of the Americans, Google hopes the initiative will give individuals the tools to succeed in the post-COVID economy.