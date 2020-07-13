Cloud kitchen startup Yumlane secured $1M

Yumlane, a Mumbai based cloud kitchen startup owned and operated by the QwikPik Technology Pvt Ltd, has now secured a Pre-Series A funding round of $1 million backed by the Singapore based fund Jetty Ventures.

Yumlane, which is as of now, has 30 PoDs across the Pune and Bangalore, will use the new funding for expansion in new hiring and cities.

Hitesh Ahuja, Founder, and CEO of Yumlane, said,

“We believe the cloud kitchen format will be the flagbearer of the food services industry in the coming years and expect more consumers to order online food delivery vis-à-vis eat out.”

Chirag Meswani, Managing Partner, Jetty Ventures, said:

“Both global and Indian markets have shown a clear consumer preference towards order-in for non-occasional meals. The F&B industry has seen the QSR format carve a significant share in the eat-out food services space, especially in the organised chain segment. Conditions are right for order-in preference to carve a large share in the overall market. Cloud kitchens will be a capital-efficient format for this thesis to play out.”