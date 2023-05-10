Google Magic Editor is here! AI Photo Editing tool to make life easier

AI has now advanced to the next level! The next stage for AI will be the Magic Editor, which was the first AI chatbot. With additional advancements in the field of artificial intelligence, technology behemoth Google is taking yet another step towards offering more beneficial goods for its users! You did read that correctly. We should be grateful to OpenAI and ChatGPT for making this possible and advancing artificial intelligence gaming. Since the launch of ChatGPT, a number of startups have been working on increasingly advanced artificial intelligence technologies alongside industry heavyweights like Google, Amazon, and even Microsoft.

Introducing Google Magic Editor

Magic Editor is turning out to be an exciting feature.#GoogleIO #MagicEditor pic.twitter.com/PtQeEGb2xW — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) May 10, 2023

Speaking of Google’s artificial intelligence product, we just saw the company’s new Bard offering, which it released to compete directly with ChatGPT. Google has planned to provide a new tool called the MAGIC EDITOR, which will be used as a new feature and integrated with the Photos app by Google. Google appears to leverage its AI powers to bring more capabilities to its existing technologies.

However, it’s not the first time that an AI tool for photo editing has appeared; in fact, we’ve seen similar features appear on Pixel devices before, where Google added the ability to remove distortion from images and to use the Photo Unblur feature to greatly reduce image blur. Currently, the business may be extending Magic Eraser software support to further people through interaction with Google Photos.

Speaking of how this new Google Magic Editor will function, it has been stated that Google would use sophisticated mathematical techniques that were modeled after the Magic Eraser on Google Pixel smartphones in order to provide improved features. Regarding the capabilities of this new Magic Editor, this tool will enable the user to do any type of adjustments inside the images, both in the foreground and background. Users will be able to utilize the new functionality to complete the missing details and reuse the image’s focal point.

How did Google showcase its new Magic Editor Technology?

In a demonstration of the technology, a user is able to first remove the other individuals from the picture’s backdrop before removing the subject’s bag strap for a neater appearance. The option to move the subject is brand-new, even though these kinds of adjustments were previously accessible in Google Photos with Magic Eraser. Here, AI “cuts out” the subject in the front of the picture, allowing the user to drag and drop the person to a different location in the picture.

Is this feature similar to something?

Well, if you are a person who is well aware of the world of technology especially smartphone technology for a long then you must be aware of the fact that this new feature has already made its way to iOS-powered Apple devices back in time. A similar feature was introduced with the launch of the new iOS 16 update.

When will Google launch its Magic Editor officially?

Google Photos Magic Editor pic.twitter.com/d1Xm1OEOjq — TechDroider (@techdroider) May 10, 2023

Later this year, Google plans to introduce Magic Editor as an experimental tool, although it warns that there may be instances when it isn’t entirely reliable. As more people use Google Photographs to modify 1.7 billion photographs each month, the experiments and user input will help the tool advance over time, the firm claimed.

However, it’s unclear if Google would ever charge for this service or if the Pixel will be the only device to provide it. As it did with Magic Eraser earlier this year, it may provide Magic Editor as a benefit of the Google One membership.

Conclusion

With this Magic Editor, we can definitely say that this new tool will be a handy tool for many users to make great edits to photos. However, to know more about the functionality as well as the features and capabilities of the new Magic Editor, then we will have to wait for Google to give an official word about the Magic Editor.

