Google Pixel Fold Leaked Pricing is OUT!

Exciting news for tech enthusiasts! The new Google Pixel Fold is creating quite a buzz with its upcoming launch. If you are curious about this new foldable smartphone and want to know more about its features and pricing, then keep reading as we have got some exclusive updates for you. Also, if you are interested to know more about the upcoming new and other products from Google, then here we have got you covered with all the details about the upcoming event Google I/O 2023 too.

When can we expect the launch of the Google Pixel Fold?

As per the latest rumors and leaks, the upcoming Google Pixel Fold is expected to be launched at the Google I/O event in 2023. This foldable smartphone is expected to have renewed software that will be the foldable-friendly Android 14 out of the box. With this launch, Google is going to compete with other popular foldable smartphone makers such as Samsung, Oppo, and OnePlus.

Google Pixel Fold – Leaked Pricing

We know you must be eager to know about the pricing of this new foldable smartphone. As per the latest leak from popular tipster, 91 Mobiles, the expected price of the Google Pixel Fold is around Rs. 1,45,690 (1 lakh 45 thousand and six ninety rupees). While this may seem a little expensive compared to other foldable smartphones in the market, the new Pixel Fold is packed with exciting features that will make it worth the investment.

What can we expect from the Google Pixel Fold?

The Google Pixel Fold is expected to come with a big 7.6-inch display after the phone is unfolded, providing an incredible viewing experience. Under the hood, the new Pixel Fold is expected to have premium and flagship features. It is rumored to come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, which will be combined with the latest RAM and storage to ensure a seamless user experience.

When it comes to camera features, Google has never compromised on its smartphone camera quality, and the same is expected for the Google Pixel Fold. It is rumored to have a flagship camera setup inspired by the Google Pixel smartphones, including a duo camera setup out of the box. The battery life of the Google Pixel Fold is also expected to be impressive, as it will require a powerful battery to support the bigger 7.6-inch panel.

Other products launching for Google I/O 2023

Talking about the other products which will be launched for this new Google I/O event 2023 include the new Google Pixel Tablet and also the new Google Pixel 7a smartphone too. And on the software side, it’s been expected that we will get to see the new Android 14 too.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Google Pixel Fold is one of the most anticipated foldable smartphones of 2023. While there are no confirmed details yet, the latest leaks suggest that it will come with premium features such as a bigger 7.6-inch display, flagship cameras, a powerful processor, and a larger battery. The foldable-friendly Android 14 is also expected to be pre-installed, providing a seamless user experience.

However, the biggest question on everyone’s mind is the pricing of the Google Pixel Fold. While the leaked price tag of around Rs. 1.50 lakhs may seem expensive, it’s important to remember that this is a premium device with cutting-edge technology. Compared to other foldable smartphones in the same category, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Oppo Fold, the Google Pixel Fold’s price is competitive.

With all these exciting features and rumors, we can’t wait to see the official unveiling of the Google Pixel Fold at the upcoming Google I/O event in 2023. We expect to learn more about its specifications, pricing, and availability, so be sure to stay tuned for further updates. The Google Pixel Fold is poised to be a game-changer in the world of smartphones, and we’re excited to see what this new device has in store for us.

