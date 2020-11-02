Google Meet adds new image background feature

With the pandemic, the use of online meetings apps like Google Meet and Zoom have increased significantly. Though most of us prefer Google services (at least I do) the lack of the feature of adding image backgrounds in video was a dealbreaker for many. Zoom had this feature for quite some time now where you can replace your background with images or videos of your choice. But now the Google Meet has finally added this feature and will slowly roll it out to users.

About the feature and when will it arrive

We all have been there where our background is messy, and we had to clean it up for a meeting. But, now you don’t have to. Google Meet new features will let users choose from the pre-loaded background images or their own ones to add to the background. Google also said that education partners wouldn’t be allowed to select their own images and have to use the pre-loaded ones.

As of now, not all browsers and apps are supported for this feature. Initially, the chrome browser on Windows and Mac and the Chrome OS will have support. The company did mention the Google Meet app and said support for that would also be coming soon.

Google has also introduced the background noise reduction feature quite sometime back. This helps to have quality meetings and chat, even if you are in a noisy environment. And now with the new feature of background, I am sure even more users will migrate to Google Meet. This is because of its simple UI and the non-requirement of an app.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, said that they recorded over 235 million active daily users of their platform in Q3. And a total of 7.5 billion daily video calls, that is the total population of Earth as of 2018. Which online video call platform as you using during the pandemic? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

