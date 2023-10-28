Google paid $26 bln to be default search engine in 2021 – Bloomberg News

Google, the undisputed search engine behemoth, dropped a bombshell in a courtroom drama that could rival the suspense of a blockbuster movie. During an antitrust trial, a senior executive from the firm testified that Google paid an astounding $26.3 billion in 2021 to guarantee that its search engine will always be the default option on mobile devices and online browsers. The tech community has been rocked by this disclosure, which has sparked intense discussions about its far-reaching ramifications.

Credits: Reuters

The Staggering Payments

The $26.3 billion Google coughed up to maintain its position as the go-to search engine is nothing short of mind-boggling. What’s more, this colossal sum has more than tripled since 2014. The question that naturally arises is: Why is Google going to such extraordinary lengths to secure its default search engine status?

The Value of Being Default

Though this expense seems insignificant compared to Google’s enormous $146.4 billion in income from search advertising in 2021. But the nuances really do matter. Google’s senior executive in charge of search and advertising, Prabhakar Raghavan, made it quite evident that the company’s biggest expense is the payments for default status. What then is the magic ingredient that gives this default status its allure?

The Shadowy Participants

Behind the scenes of Google’s financial juggernaut lies a web of companies who are essential to this dramatic play. These companies, mostly web browser developers and mobile device manufacturers, are the key beneficiaries of Google’s open wallet. They enter into revenue-sharing agreements with Google, and in exchange, they anoint Google as the default search engine on their platforms. Some of the star players in this high-stakes game include Mozilla, Apple, and the titans in the realm of Android device manufacturing.

Mozilla: Mozilla, known for its Firefox web browser, has long been in bed with Google. In this revenue-sharing alliance, Google plays the leading role as the default search engine on Firefox. For Mozilla, this partnership has proven financially rewarding. However, in recent times, Mozilla has taken steps to diversify its revenue streams, casting a shadow on the once-unbreakable bond with Google.

Apple: Apple, the reigning monarch of mobile devices, has an age-old pact with Google to install Google as the default search engine on its Safari browser. This pact showers both companies with riches, with Apple raking in hefty sums from Google while Google enjoys a prominent spot on countless Apple devices across the globe.

Android Device Manufacturers: Google’s Android operating system reigns supreme over the mobile device domain. This dominant ecosystem extends its reach through agreements with Android device manufacturers like Samsung. Google, once again, claims the coveted position of being the default search engine, ensuring its reign over the mobile search market.

The Potential Industry Earthquake

The revelations about Google’s colossal payments and its quest to secure default status have implications that resonate far beyond Silicon Valley.

Antitrust Tremors: Google’s actions have set off alarms among regulators, leading to high-stakes antitrust trials. Google contends that its revenue-sharing agreements are well within the bounds of legality, emphasizing its investments in maintaining competitiveness. Yet, critics argue that these arrangements cast an insurmountable shadow on potential competitors, stifling innovation and leaving them gasping for air.

Market Monopoly: Google’s financial dedication to preserving its default status fortifies its stronghold in the search and advertising realms. The more devices and browsers automatically usher users into the Google universe, the stronger its grip becomes. This market monopoly poses a threat to fair competition, making it arduous for smaller players to get a foot in the door.

Consumer Influence: Google claims that users are free to switch to another search engine if they find fault with the default option. However, in practice, the allure of convenience keeps users tethered to the default choice. This narrows the playing field for alternative search engines and impedes their progress.