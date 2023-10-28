Best Buy has officially joined the early Black Friday sale club, and this weekend marks the start of an exclusive shopping event for My Best Buy Plus and Total patrons. The bargains cover a wide range of products, including Apple devices like 15-inch MacBook Air, video games, televisions, headphones, and more. For those who have been eagerly anticipating Black Friday discounts, this timely sale provides a great opportunity to score some remarkable savings.

My Best Buy Plus and Total Memberships

To unlock entry to these bargains, you need to be a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total member. Memberships begin at $49.99 per year and come with a host of benefits that go beyond what the free version of My Best Buy provides. Some of these perks include free two-day shipping, exclusive entry to special sales like this early Black Friday affair, an extended 60-day return window for most products, and much more.

Record-Low Cost on the 15-inch MacBook Air

Apple enthusiasts, in particular, will be excited to discover that Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale offers a low cost on the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. With your My Best Buy Plus or Total membership, you can get the 256GB model for just $999.00 and the 512GB model for $1,199.00. These bargains result in savings of $300, representing the steepest discounts ever seen on these notebooks. For those without the special membership, you can still enjoy $250 off these 15-inch MacBook Air models at both Best Buy and Amazon. The competitive pricing makes it an ideal time to invest in a new MacBook Air.

Unbeatable Deals on Additional MacBook Air Models

Apart from the 15-inch MacBook Air, there are compelling deals on various other MacBook Air models. Amazon and Best Buy are currently selling the 13.3-inch M1 MacBook Air (256GB) for just $749.99, significantly down from its original price of $999.00. The 13.6-inch M2 MacBook Air (256GB) is accessible at a reduced cost of $899.00, down from $1,099.00. In the meantime, the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air (256GB) and the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air (512GB) are priced at $1,049.00 and $1,249.00, respectively, down from $1,299.00 and $1,499.00. These markdowns present excellent opportunities for customers seeking the latest MacBook Air models.

Samsung Monitor and TV Discounts

Additionally, Apple products, this early Black Friday sale extends its generosity to Samsung monitors and televisions. The Odyssey 49-inch Gaming Monitor, a favorite among gamers, is presently accessible at $1,299.99, reflecting a $900 discount. The 85-inch Neo QLED 8K Smart TV is another standout deal, with My Best Buy Plus or Total patrons enjoying a $2,000 discount, bringing the price down to $2,499.99. For tech enthusiasts in search of high-quality monitors and spectacular televisions, these bargains are difficult to ignore.

The early Black Friday sale at Best Buy is a sneak peek into the upcoming shopping extravaganza. Shoppers can expect a plethora of offers covering an array of products. As the holiday season approaches, it’s wise to stay updated on the most recent deals. Best Buy’s sale sets the tone for what promises to be a season filled with discounts on tech products. The offers featured in this sale are just the tip of the iceberg, and customers can anticipate more exciting offers as Black Friday approaches.

In summary, Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale is a golden chance for My Best Buy Plus and Total patrons to secure incredible discounts on a wide range of products. The substantial savings on Apple gadgets, particularly the MacBook Air, are sure to attract tech enthusiasts. Samsung monitor and TV bargains further enhance the appeal of this sale. As the holiday period unfolds, consumers should keep a keen eye on these early offers, as they provide a glimpse into the deals that will define the upcoming Black Friday shopping season.