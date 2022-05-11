Google paying more than 300 EU publishers for news, more to come

According to Reuters, Alphabet (GOOGL.O) unit Google has secured deals to pay more than 300 publications in Germany, France, and four other EU nations for their content and will roll out a tool to make it easy for others to sign up as well.

The action, which will be made public later on Wednesday, comes three years after the EU adopted groundbreaking copyright regulations requiring Google and other internet platforms to compensate musicians, performers, authors, news publishers, and journalists for utilizing their work.

News publishers, who are among Google’s harshest critics, have long lobbied governments to ensure that web platforms compensate them fairly for their content. Australia made such payments mandatory last year, and Canada enacted similar legislation last month.

“So far, we have agreements covering over 300 national, local, and specialist news publications in Germany, Hungary, France, Austria, the Netherlands, and Ireland, with many more discussions ongoing,” Sulina Connal, director of news and publishing partnerships, said in a blog article seen by Reuters and presumed to be released later on Wednesday. The site does not specify how much more the publishers were compensated.

German publishers such as Der Spiegel, Die Zeit, and Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung make up two-thirds of this group.

“We are now announcing the launch of a new tool to make offers to thousands more news publishers, starting in Germany and Hungary, and rolling out to other EU countries over the coming months,” Connal stated in the blog post.

The technology provides publishers with an extended news preview arrangement that allows Google to display snippets and thumbnails for a charge.

Larry Page and Sergey Brin launched Google on September 4, 1998, while they were Ph.D. students at Stanford University in California. They collectively possess around 14% of their publicly traded shares and control 56% of stockholder voting power via super-voting stock. In 2004, the company went public through an initial public offering (IPO).

Google was reformed in 2015 as a fully owned subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. Alphabet’s principal subsidiary, Google, serves as a holding company for Alphabet’s Internet businesses and interests. On October 24, 2015, Sundar Pichai was appointed CEO of Google, succeeding Larry Page, who became CEO of Alphabet. Pichai was appointed CEO of Alphabet on December 3, 2019.