Google Photos gets new video editing features

Google Photos is all set to deliver a new video editor for Android. The video editor will provide more than 30 distinct options to enhance and edit the videos. The new video editor will let users change the perspective crop, and add filters, in addition to rotations, stabilizing, and trimming videos.

Similar feature available in iOS Photos app

iOS has a very similar feature of video editing in its native photo applications. Users of Google Photos can likewise apply granular edits, including warmth, contrast, saturation, and brightness among others. The new video altering features are as of now accessible for iOS clients and Android clients will get them in the coming weeks, the organization said in a blog entry.

Google’s plan for the video editing feature

An already available Android version of a redesigned photo editor is also bound to be introduced for iOS in the month to come.

Notwithstanding the video editor update, Google is bringing some photograph altering features, for example, Portrait Blur, Portrait Light, and Color Pop use AI calculations to non-Pixel clients. Nonetheless, just the individuals who have Google One participation will want to get to these photographs altering features.

How to access the features

The feature is currently only accessible to Google One subscribers and will cost Rs 130 for a month and Rs 1, 3000 for a year. The membership gives clients admittance to the previously mentioned features and 100GB distributed cloud space, which one can impart to their family. The arrangement allows clients to amount to five extra relatives.

Google said that Google One members will be given access to other new AI-fueled impacts, as well. Consider these super-channels that apply complex alter with only one tap.

The new photograph editing features will be turned out to Google One individuals throughout the following not many days through the most recent Google Photos application. It will be accessible for Android gadgets first. The pursuit goliath didn’t uncover when iOS clients will get the new editing tools.

The organization referenced that one should have a functional cellphone within any event 3GB of RAM and Android 8 Oreo or above to evaluate the new highlights. The most recent improvement comes only months after Google changed the approach of offering free limitless stockpiling on Google Photos, which will happen beginning June 1, 2021.