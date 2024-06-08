Photography enthusiasts using smartphones have something to celebrate – Google Photos has expanded its AI-powered Magic Editor tool to a wider Android audience, and it’s completely free. Initially previewed in May, the Magic Editor is now set to transform mobile photo editing with a host of sophisticated yet easy-to-use features. This development is a game-changer for both casual and professional users looking for advanced editing capabilities on their devices.

Features of the Magic Editor Tool

The Magic Editor tool introduces several advanced functionalities that surpass the capabilities of the popular Magic Eraser. Users can smartly remove unwanted objects by moving, resizing, or deleting them from photos. The tool also allows users to customize backgrounds with beautiful presets like “Golden Hour” or “Stylized” effects, adding a creative touch to their images. Precision selection is simplified, as users can control the editing area with a simple tap, a circle, or a brush, zooming in for fine details.

To use the Magic Editor, users need to open a photo in Google Photos and find the new button on the bottom left. This intuitive design ensures that even those new to photo editing can easily access and utilize the tool’s features.

Supported Smartphones

The Magic Editor tool is available on a wide range of Android smartphones, making it accessible to a large user base. Supported devices include:

– Samsung Galaxy S22

– Samsung Galaxy S21

– Samsung Galaxy Note 20

– Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

– Various Google Pixel devices such as Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 5a, Pixel 4a (5G), and earlier models.

This extensive compatibility ensures that a broad spectrum of Android users can benefit from these advanced editing capabilities.

Expansion of Free Editing Tools

In addition to the Magic Editor, Google has made several other smart editing tools in Google Photos free and without monthly limits. These tools include:

– Magic Eraser: Previously a highlight feature, it allows users to remove unwanted elements from their photos.

– Blur Removal: Helps in removing blur from photos to make them sharper.

– Portrait Blur: Enhances portrait shots by blurring the background, making the subject stand out.

– Portrait Light: Adjusts the lighting in portrait photos for better results.

– Picture Pop: Highlights the subject by making it pop against the background.

– HDR Effect: Enhances the dynamic range of photos for more vivid colors and better contrast.

– Cinematic Photos: Creates dynamic, moving images from still photos for a cinematic effect.

– Sky Suggestions: Provides various sky presets to enhance landscape photos.

– Collage Styles: Offers different styles for creating photo collages.

These tools are designed to enhance photo and video content creatively, offering users a comprehensive suite of editing options without any subscription or monthly fees.

Introduction of the “Ask Photos” Feature

Completing this series of enhancements is the “Ask Photos” feature, introduced at Google I/O. This feature utilizes the power of Gemini to help users discover and relive memories more engagingly. Although currently exclusive to Google One subscribers in the United States, this feature aims to evolve Google Photos from merely a photo storage app into an advanced, intuitive tool for revisiting cherished moments.

The “Ask Photos” feature allows users to ask questions about their photo library, such as finding specific events, people, or time periods. This intelligent search capability makes it easier to navigate through thousands of photos and find exactly what you’re looking for, enhancing the overall user experience.

The expansion of Google Photos’ editing capabilities, especially with the introduction of the free Magic Editor tool, marks a significant step forward in mobile photo editing. By offering advanced features that were once exclusive to paid services, Google is democratizing high-quality photo editing for a broader audience.

The availability of additional free tools like the Magic Eraser, Blur Removal, and Portrait Blur further enhances the app’s utility, making it a comprehensive platform for both casual users and photography enthusiasts. With the introduction of the “Ask Photos” feature, Google Photos is not just a photo storage app but an advanced tool for creating and reliving memories. This move sets a new standard in mobile photo editing and positions Google Photos as a leading player in the field.