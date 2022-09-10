Apple iPhone 15 to feature new changes with Pro Max changed to Ultra

Apple recently launched their new iPhone 14 models for this year with a new look and also with specifications Apple has introduced new changes. Soon after the launch of the iPhone 14 models, already there has been a lot of new leaks and rumors floating around about the upcoming new iPhone models for the coming years.

Next year iPhone which will be called iPhone 15 is being leaked on the internet.

A recent report from popular Apple tipsters, Ming-Chi Kuo and Mark Gurman has said something really interesting about the next year’s iPhone where they said that for the upcoming iPhone 15 models, the Cupertino giant might be rethinking their naming ideas and may again settle with bringing two models which include a regular iPhone 15 model as well as a new Pro model which will be iPhone 15 Pro will be making its way to launch.

However, for this iPhone, we will see iPhone 15 Pro Max variant’s naming will be changed to iPhone 15 Ultra. Let’s now have a complete look at the next year’s iPhone models down below:

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra instead of iPhone 15 Pro Max

As we mentioned, Apple is planning towards changing the naming of its current Pro Max variant to Ultra. The reason behind changing the naming of these Pro Max models to Ultra variant is to compete against the other smartphone competitors and also boost their sales within such a competitive market. To make things a little clear!

There are many such smartphones, especially the Android smartphone which is been launched with Ultra variants (ahem Samsung) and has been making really high sales since its launch.

However, a normal user who is not aware much of the naming of the smartphone could probably want to compare this Ultra phone with other flagship, so instead of going with Pro Max, Apple thinks if the name can be changed to Ultra will make it easier for a user to compare among the two Ultra phones and also with this Apple will be having a sweet spot between all the Ultra phones.

With this Apple can also self-advertise their Ultra models and convince their user base to settle for an Ultra Pro variant over the standard model. Apple is even planning towards increasing the shipment of the Pro models by allocating more and more space for production and also working towards increasing the average prices of the iPhones too. As of now, there are no reports confirming it, so let’s take these rumors with a pinch of salt for now.