Google Pixel 6a won’t feature flagship Pixel 6 alike Camera Feature

With the debut of Google’s highly anticipated Pixel 6 series last year, rumors and leaks about the less-expensive Pixel 6a started to spread on social media.

Since then, there have been various reports about the Pixel 6a, some of which have disclosed details about the upcoming Google device.

According to a new report, the Pixel 6a may lack a camera capability seen in the Pixel 6 series. Examine the information supplied below.

Google Pixel 6a – New Leaks and Rumors

Google announced numerous new camera features with the Pixel 6 series, including the handy Magic Eraser and a Motion Mode. While the Magic Eraser quickly eliminates undesired elements from photos, the Motion Mode combines many images to create a captivating motion blur effect.

However, according to recent speculations, the incoming Google Pixel 6a may not support the Motion Mode function since the gadget, unlike its elder siblings, is believed to have degraded cameras.

The Google Pixel 6a was just discovered on Geekbench. The listing, which was published on March 5, shows the device’s single-core and multi-core Geekbench 5 scores.

The Pixel 6a scored 1050 on the single-core test and 2833 on the multi-core test. These are respectable results that should suffice for a frequent user.

As indicated by Kuba Wojciechowski, a Polish designer (by means of XDA Developers), the code for giving Pixel Tips in regards to Motion Mode on Pixel cell phones prohibits gadgets with the codename “bluejay.” This is the codename for the Pixel 6a, which just showed up in a US transporter’s stock with the Pixel Watch.

Subsequently, quite possibly the Pixel 6a will be contradictory with the Motion Mode highlight. This may be on the grounds that the organization expects to utilize more established camera sensors, for example, those seen in cell phones like the Pixel 3 and 5a, as opposed to only the new ones found on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

Albeit miserable, this may be an expense-cutting decision given that the Pixel 6a will be a minimal expense contraption. The Pixel 6a, then again, is supposed to incorporate a similar strong Google Tensor processor as the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Having a comparative design is additionally expected. Google Pixel 6a and Pixel Watch are planned to be uncovered one month from now, perhaps during the Google I/O 2022 occasion.

Also Read: