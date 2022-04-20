FM Nirmala Sitharaman said India has made improvements since the epidemic to ensure it remains one of the world’s fastest growing economies

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has stated that the changes undertaken by India during the epidemic will ensure that it stays one of the world’s fastest developing economies in the 10 years ending in 2030. She also stated that India’s financial recovery from the effects of the coronavirus epidemic has been specific and defined.

Ms. Sitharaman was speaking at an Atlantic Council event in Washington, DC yesterday. She stated that the government opted not to impose a Covid levy on individuals to avoid the epidemic since the country’s money to rescue the economy would not come from taxing individuals.

She stated that when the globe was affected by the epidemic, the government recognized that the most efficient approach to recover the economy would be to invest money in constructing a framework and contributed heavily to capital spending.

She stated that the government has assured that free food grains, heartbeats, and a little bit of cooking gas are distributed to 800 million Indians by 2020. She stated that the free food grain programmer is still in effect.

During her visit, Sitharaman stated that India is one of six countries that has met a significant portion of the Paris Climate Summit 2015 commitments and is committed to meeting sustainable energy objectives.

Later, the Finance Minister met with Financial Stability Board Chair Klaas Knot, who was not engaged in the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings 2022 in Washington DC. During the event, Ms. Sitharaman and Klass Knot exchanged perspectives about chance aspects in the crypto eco-framework.

Before that, the Finance Minister met with Mary Schapiro, Vice-Chair of the Climate Finance Leadership Initiative and the first woman to serve as Chair of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, in Washington DC. During the event, Mary Shapiro discussed the accomplishments in India related to the development of robust ecologically friendly electricity markets.

According to her, this is a good moment for India to take a leadership role in shaping global Climate Finance trends. Nirmala Sitharaman discussed her concept of establishing a GIFT city as a focal point for drawing global capital at a low cost.

Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor ShaktikantaDas attended the G20 Emerging Markets Meeting today. The event in Washington D.C. was organized by the International Monetary Fund and was unrelated to the upcoming G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting.

The one big step that the govt decided was we shall not tax people to get out of the pandemic. Our revenue to rescue the economy was not going to come from taxing people. No 'COVID tax' was levied on anybody: FM Nirmala Sitharaman at an event by Atlantic Council in Washington, DC

During the event, Nirmala Sitharaman offered her perspectives on the financial outlook, risks, and near-term strategy concerns such as food, energy security, and the resolution of global monetary conditions for developing market economies.

She stated that there is a vital need for concerted effort across nations to not only enable speedy post-pandemic recovery but also to build resilience to future shocks. She emphasized the need of choosing energy sources that are both ecologically and economically viable.

She emphasized that the Global Solar Alliance might be an excellent venue for catalyzing efforts along this route.