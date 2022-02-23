Google Pixel 7 new renders leaked online looking similar to Pixel 6a

The rumored Google Pixel 7 renderings have recently surfaced, but the strange thing is that they might be for the wrong Google phone. The renderings below might be for the Google Pixel 6a, the company’s next mid-range smartphone, rather than its next flagship.

David “xLeaks7” Kowalski provided the photographs, which were released by ChooseBest Tech. Unfortunately, this may not be the successor of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro for the reasons listed below.

Leaks and rumors about Google Pixel 7

There’s a lot of Pixel 6 influence to be observed at first sight. There is still a camera bar that runs the length of the phone and roughly a third of the way down the back, with two cameras. Like previously, there’s a flat-edged display, an under-screen fingerprint scanner, and a USB-C connector.

According to the annotations on the photographs from ChooseBest Tech, there’s also a punch-hole selfie camera. However, call us deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly deafening A previous Google patent revealed that the Pixel 7 series might feature under-display selfie cameras, which could explain this.

In these renderings, though, the back cameras are encompassed by a new oval. This might be a purposeful flourish to attract attention to the lenses that were otherwise lost in the all-black bar on the Pixel 6 series, or it could be an effectively undetectable component of the design on a completed device.

In these renderings, you can notice a few additional minor modifications. Instead of having a gap between the camera bar and the side rail like the Pixel 6 handsets, the camera bar directly connects to the side rail.

Since Samsung released the Galaxy S21 last year, this has been a popular design approach for Android smartphones, with the upcoming Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro also featuring this form of camera hump. Google appears to be joining them in its own unique manner.

On the upper edge, there’s also a massive stadium-shaped depression. This might be a 5G mmWave antenna, identical to the one found on the US iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 models, according to ChooseBest Tech. mmWave compatibility was included in almost all Pixel 6 Pro (and some Pixel 6) devices sold in the United States, however, this feature was not marked.

If you want to be more accurate, this alleged Pixel 7 measures 6.1 x 2.8 x 0.34 inches (155.6 x 73.1 x 8.7mm), which translates to a 6.1-inch display. The Pixel 6 with its 6.4-inch display measures 6.2 x 2.9 x 0.35 inches (158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm) in total dimensions. We haven’t heard if Google plans to make the Pixel 7 smaller than the Pixel 6, but these stats appear to indicate that it will.

Will it look like Google Pixel 6a?

After taking this leak at face value up to this point, it’s time to explain why this set of renderings might be legitimate, but not for the phone we’ve been discussing. Examining at prior Pixel 6a leaks, we can really see that it has the same dual-camera bar layout as the xLeaks7/ChooseBest Tech leak, complete with the loop around the camera and the overflowing camera bar.

Also, the 6a is said to be a 6.2-inch device, which, while smaller than the 6.3-inch Pixel 5a, fits better with the above specs. However, there are a few difficulties.

By the looks of it, the earlier leaks don’t show a mmWave depression in the top. However, this is a slight variation that might be explained by the fact that Google is producing models with varying degrees of 5G capability, and so does not require the antenna area on every model.

