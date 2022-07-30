Google Pixel 7 to come with a Hall Sensor and support Flip covers again 

With Google Pixel 6 series being launched, now it’s time for Google to move forward with its new Pixel lineup which will be the Pixel 7 series. Prior to the official launch, many such leaks and rumors are floating around about the upcoming new Pixel 7 series which will be including a Vanilla-themed Pixel series including the regular Pixel 7, and also a pro variant which will be the Pixel 7 Pro.

More leaks for the upcoming smartphone

As per the latest leaks about the upcoming Pixel 7 series by Google, it’s been said that the smartphone will be getting its juice from the latest new second-generation Tensor chipset by Google. Although besides the processor, there have been so many rumors that the Pixel 7 series will also come with a gall sensor.

There was a piece of coding which was spotted by a tech editor named Mishaal Rahman who had revealed debugged documents showing the Pixel 7 series which hints at the existence of the hall sensors in the smartphone by Google. If we go by previous reports, these were the same sensors included in the previous pixels phones coming from Google including the Pixel 2, however, later the company ditched providing hall sensors to the smartphone and now they’re bridging back to the new smartphone.

Furthermore, Mishaal also said that Google was previously planning towards bringing this hall sensor to the recently launched Pixel 6a smartphone too. Although many users claim that the 6a smartphone from google does come with drivers to support this hall sensor too.

For the people who aren’t aware, the hall sensors are developed in order to detect the magnetic field coming out from the magnets that which is placed for the usage of flip covers, these features actually help the smartphone to track when the flip cover is open or close, and by this, it also means that the smartphone will be coming with the support of their flip covers as well. Later, as the drivers are also present in 6a, the support for Flip covers can also be introduced for this series of smartphones.

Adding furthermore, it’s been also said that the Pixel 7 series will be coming with a duo camera setup where we will get to see the main sensor which is a 50MP sensor by Samsung and also a Sony IMX ultra wide-angle 48MP sensor, and the pro variants will be having an extra 48MP telephoto sensor developed by Samsung.