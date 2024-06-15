If you’ve been eyeing the Google Pixel 8, now might be the perfect time to make your move. Google has slashed the prices of its Pixel 8 smartphone in India, offering significant savings and additional discounts on exchanges and bank offers.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new pricing, available discounts, and the key features of the Google Pixel 8.

New Discount Pricing for Google Pixel 8

The Google Pixel 8, which was launched in October last year, has received substantial price cuts in India. Here’s the breakdown:

8GB RAM + 128GB Storage Model: Initially priced at Rs 75,999, this variant is now available for Rs 61,999. That’s a price reduction of Rs 14,000.

8GB RAM + 256GB Storage Model: Launched at Rs 82,999, this model has seen its price drop to Rs 71,999, offering a discount of Rs 11,000.

But that’s not all. Flipkart is sweetening the deal with additional trade-in discounts and bank offers, making the Google Pixel 8 even more affordable.

Additional Discounts on Flipkart

Flipkart is offering attractive trade-in discounts of up to Rs 55,000 on the Pixel 8. This makes it an excellent opportunity for users looking to upgrade from their old smartphones.

Additionally, buyers can avail of a cashback offer of up to Rs 8,000 when purchasing the handset using ICICI Bank cards and EMI transactions. With these offers combined, the effective starting price of the Google Pixel 8 can go down to Rs 53,999.

Key Specifications of Google Pixel 8

The Google Pixel 8 boasts a range of impressive features that make it a flagship contender in the smartphone market. Here’s a detailed look at its specifications:

Size: 6.2 inches

Type: Full-HD+ OLED

Resolution: 1,080 x 2,400 pixels

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Processor: Google Tensor G3

Security: Titan M2 security chip

RAM: 12GB

Rear Camera System:

50-megapixel Samsung GN2 primary sensor

12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera

Front Camera: 10.5-megapixel for selfies and video calls

Battery Capacity: 4,575mAh

Charging: Supports 27W wired charging

Operating System: Android 14

Why the Google Pixel 8 is a Great Deal?

The Google Pixel 8 is not just about its reduced price; it offers a comprehensive package of advanced features that make it a great value for money. Here are some reasons why you should consider this smartphone:

Advanced Camera System

The dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, ensures that you capture stunning photos in various conditions. Whether it’s low light photography or wide-angle shots, the Pixel 8 has got you covered. The 10.5-megapixel front camera ensures high-quality selfies and smooth video calls.

Smooth Performance

Powered by the Google Tensor G3 chipset and supported by 12GB of RAM, the Pixel 8 delivers a smooth and responsive user experience. The integration of the Titan M2 security chip adds an extra layer of protection, ensuring that your data remains secure.

Stunning Display

The 6.2-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate offers vibrant colors and smooth scrolling. Whether you are gaming, watching videos, or just browsing the web, the display quality is exceptional.

Long Battery Life

With a 4,575mAh battery, the Pixel 8 promises a full day of usage on a single charge. The 27W wired charging support means you can quickly juice up your phone and get back to your activities without long interruptions.

Latest Software

Running on Android 14, the Pixel 8 brings the latest features and improvements from Google, ensuring you have access to the newest updates and security patches.

Conclusion

The Google Pixel 8, with its significant price cut and additional discounts, is a compelling choice for anyone looking to upgrade their smartphone.

Its advanced camera system, powerful performance, stunning display, and long battery life make it a standout device. Coupled with the attractive offers on Flipkart, there’s never been a better time to buy the Google Pixel 8. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to own one of the best smartphones available in the market at an unbeatable price.