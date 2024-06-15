OnePlus is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in India, adding another device to its popular Nord series. Following the recent release of a Nord series smartphone, the company is now preparing to unveil the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite.

Here’s a detailed look at everything we know about this upcoming smartphone, including its launch date, expected specifications, and price.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite India Launch

OnePlus has officially announced the impending launch of a new Nord-series smartphone through a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The launch event is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST on June 18. Although the company has not explicitly confirmed the name of the new device, an Amazon microsite has revealed that the smartphone will be the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite.

Key Details from the Amazon Listing

The Amazon listing has confirmed several key details about the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite:

Configuration: The phone will be available with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Color Option: It will come in a Mega Blue color variant.

It’s also anticipated that OnePlus will offer the Nord CE 4 Lite in additional colors and configurations, though these details have yet to be officially confirmed.

Expected Specifications of OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

While the official specifications will be revealed at the launch, several leaks and rumors have given us a good idea of what to expect. Here’s a rundown of the rumored specs:

Size: 6.67 inches

Resolution: Full-HD+

Type: OLED

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Processor: The phone is expected to be powered by either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC or the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. Both processors are known for their efficiency and performance, particularly in mid-range smartphones.

Primary Camera: 50-megapixel sensor

Secondary Camera: 2-megapixel depth sensor

Front Camera: 16-megapixel selfie shooter

Battery and Charging

Battery Capacity: 5,500mAh

Charging: 80W wired charging

Operating System: Android 14

Fingerprint Sensor: In-display fingerprint sensor

Updates: The phone is expected to receive two years of OS updates and three years of security updates.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G – Pricing and Availability

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is rumored to be priced under Rs. 20,000 in India, making it a competitive option in the mid-range smartphone market. This pricing strategy aligns with OnePlus’s goal to offer high-quality smartphones at affordable prices.

Is there any Potential Rebranding chances?

There are rumors suggesting that the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite could be a rebranded version of the Oppo K12x, which is currently exclusive to the Chinese market. This strategy is not uncommon for OnePlus, as it often shares technology and designs with its sister company Oppo.

What to Expect from the Launch Event?

The launch event on June 18 promises to be exciting, as OnePlus will likely reveal all the official details about the Nord CE 4 Lite. Based on the leaks and rumors, we can expect a comprehensive mid-range smartphone with a focus on performance, display quality, and camera capabilities.

Conclusion

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is shaping up to be a promising addition to the Nord series. With its blend of performance, display quality, and competitive pricing, it is poised to attract a wide range of users looking for a reliable and feature-rich smartphone.

The anticipated launch on June 18 will provide all the official details, but based on current information, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is certainly a device to watch out for. Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to the launch date.

That’s all we know so far about the all new OnePlus Nord series smartphone. We will be updating you with more details in the coming time.

SOURCE