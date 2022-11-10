Google Pixel 8 series in works codenamed as Husky & Shiba

It hasn’t been long since Google launched its new top smartphone range for this year, which comprised the ordinary Pixel 7 series and then the pro edition, the Pixel 7 Pro smartphone.

We got to witness a lot of new enhancements announced on the battery, CPU, and a lot of other elements with this smartphone. After the release of this smartphone, we now have the most recent information on the new smartphone that Google has been working on. This is the upcoming Google Pixel 8 series, which is set to be released later this year. Here are the most recent updates we have for you:

Google Pixel 8 Series – Leaks

The Google Pixel 8 series, as previously said, has been leaked online. According to reports, there will be two smartphones in this series: the standard Pixel 8 and the pro edition, the Pixel 8 Pro.

According to WinFuture, Google has been working on this smartphone for quite some time, and the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are codenamed Shiba and Husky, accordingly.

With the codenames, we also have leaked details about the smartphone’s specifications, where it has been anticipated that we will see some fresh modifications on this handset. This gadget will also ship with Android 14, codenamed Upside Down Cake, out of the box.

The new chipset is another major specification boost that we will see with the Google Pixel 8 series. Zuma is the codename for this new under-development chipset, which will undoubtedly be the upcoming Tensor G3 SoC.

Concerning the Tensor G3 chipset, it has been said that this chipset would offer significant performance and efficiency improvements. We also know that the Pixel 8 series will feature a max resolution of 2268×1080, and the Pixel 8 Pro will have a resolution of 2822×1334.

There will also be significant improvements to the camera and battery. On the battery front, we’ll notice that this smartphone series, particularly the pro series, will include a larger periscope sensor, allowing the phone to have ultimate magnification capabilities.

On the battery side, we will also see a significant boost, with an increase in capacity and quicker charging in the battery compartment.

When will Google Pixel 8 Series Launch

As of now, the launch of this smartphone has been expected to be officially confirmed to launch in the next Halloween month. However, we will have to wait for Google to officially confirm the sale.