Excitement for the release of Android 15 OS and a variety of accessories was sparked last week when Google stated that its flagship Pixel 9 series would come on August 13. But a month ahead of schedule, a lovely pink “Peony” colour option of the Pixel 9 has been revealed in an exciting new footage uploaded by Hani Mohamed Bioud on X from Algeria.

An Exciting leaked video of the Google Pixel 9 reveals its stunning design in pink color

The Pixel 9 series is set for an early release, and the leaks are right on schedule! The first leaked video reveals a surprisingly vibrant Pixel 9 in a stunning pink color. It seems almost tradition for every Pixel to appear in a hands-on video before its launch, and the Pixel 9 is no exception. A thrilling video posted by @hanibioud on Twitter/X showcases the Pixel 9 in a dazzling pink hue. This device, reportedly from Algeria, boasts an impressive 256GB of storage.

Sneak Peek into the details

The vivid Peony tone of the Pixel 9 is even more alluring due to its glossy surface. The video also emphasises a more rounded and noticeable camera module, as well as a flatter edge design in comparison to its predecessor.

Despite the fact that the phone looks to be a dummy unit, the article suggests that the Pixel 9 will include an amazing 256GB of internal storage.

When examining the hue in more detail, the Pixel 9 has a brightness that contrasts sharply with the rest of Google’s flagship range, reminding us of the vibrant “Peony” colour leak from May. The strongest colour we’ve seen since the 2019 “Oh So Orange” Pixel 4, which was only available on the A-Series, is this very vivid shade.

Let’s Get More Specific about the Design

The shiny back and smooth corners of the design match the leaks flawlessly. Having two cameras sets this device apart from the similarly sized Pixel 9 Pro, which is anticipated to feature more.

The design of the phone that has leaked closely resembles the previous descriptions of the Pixel 9, emphasising its unique characteristics that include smooth, flat sides that deviate from the typical curved contours, a glossy back that adds a sophisticated touch, and a prominent oval-shaped camera module that houses two cameras. These design cues, which closely match previously released photos, heighten the thrill and credibility of this most recent revelation.

Expected Release for Google Pixel 9 Series

As August 13th, the official launch date of the Google Pixel 9 series approaches, excitement is growing. With its potent Google Tensor G4 processor, which promises a notable performance gain and enhanced thermal efficiency, the future Pixel 9 is anticipated to have it. There have also been rumours of an upgrade to 12GB of RAM, which is a significant increase from the 8GB seen in the Pixel 7 and 8.

A new Pixel 9 Pro XL model, which has a bigger screen and battery, may be included in the Pixel 9 series launch, which would add to the excitement. There’s even talk that Google may launch a new foldable phone at the same event. This unveiling appears to be a turning point for mobile technology!

Even while this leak seems to match other Pixel 9 information, it’s important to keep in mind that nothing is official until Google makes an announcement on August 13. That’s when we’ll find out if the new Pixel series will truly include all of the promised features and designs, as well as the vivid pink colour choice.